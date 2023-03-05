Cricketer Harry Brook learns Cardinals baseball





JUPITER, Fla. — Leaning against the batting cage as he tried to absorb and understand the many differences in rules, jargon and technique between baseball and his chosen sport, English cricketer Harry Brook analyzed Nolan Arenado’s powerful swing and found a connection between himself and the Cardinals superstar Friday.

I hold my cricket bat the same way you do, Brook told Arenado, pointing to his smallest finger strategically placed on the end of the bat’s knob. I like having my finger there so I can pop the bat.

commented Arenado, who just came out of the cage after launching several home runs into the stuffy Florida air: That’s something I’ve done since I was a kid. I feel like I can control the barrel better with my hands down there. This [front arm] is my rudder, but I don’t want it to control my swing.

Interesting, Brook replied. I feel the same in cricket.

Brook, 24 and a professional cricketer, was in South Florida on Friday during the Cardinals’ 8-3 victory over the Marlins to help promote the MLBs London Series, which will see the Cardinals and the Cubs on June 24-25 at London Stadium. will play. The two-game series between the bitter rivals is a return to London for MLB after a pandemic-related absence. In 2019, the Yankees and Red Sox played the first regular season games in Europe in June 2019.

We’re here to try and raise awareness [of the London Series] to the English public, and I think they’re going to love baseball, Brook said. [Baseball] is such a big sport in America, and I think a lot of people will be interested in seeing the games. Today is my first baseball game and I love it.

In addition to throwing out the first pitch before the Cardinals and Marlins faced off in Grapefruit League action, Brook did several rounds of batting practice in cages behind Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. But first, the international star needed tips on the mechanics of swinging a baseball bat instead of a cricket bat, and former All-Star slugger Ryan Ludwick was by Brooks’ side most of the day, offering tips and asking questions. to answer. When Brook’s eyes widened after seeing the way Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras chased several balls out of the park, Ludwick told Brook, You can make some money in this game by hitting home runs.

Brook knows a thing or two about making money after his rights were bought for £1.3 million. Born in Keighley, Yorkshire, England, Brook began playing internationally a year ago, scoring 468 runs in a recent Test series in Pakistan.

After learning the basics of Ludwick’s baseball swing—first off a tee and then soft pitches—Brook got into a batting cage and attempted to tee off a pitching machine at 85 mph. Largely because of the uppercut swing he uses in cricket, Brook mainly hit line drives and pop-ups. His highlight of the day: recording a run-out speed of 93.1 mph on a throwing machine smash.

Joked Cardinals catching prospect and Australian native Jake Burns: This is what my whole high school team looked like when they tried to hit a baseball.

Brooks uppercut swing into the cage led to this exchange of St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and Ludwick, who serves as a special advisor to the Cardinals:

Ludwick said: Harry has already mastered the launch angle thing. You won’t see him hitting the ground in doubles.

Marmol added: I’ve never seen anyone never hitting a ground ball. I participate in that. Register him.

Brook, who relies on his excellent hand-eye coordination more than his lean physique to be successful in cricket, enjoyed meeting the muscular Cardinals slugger Tyler O’Neill. O’Neill, who grew up in a family of bodybuilders, took some good-natured ribbing from coaches the size of his tight Cardinals T-shirt.

You guys are so much bigger and hit the ball farther, Brook said after meeting O’Neill. After O’Neill said he was just trying to keep up with the likes of Arenado and Contreras, Brook remarked, “You’re a big boy!”

Can’t miss arm day, right? noted ONeill.

When Brook pointed out that he had been told the secret to being a good batsman – in both baseball and cricket – was strong legs, O’Neill grinned and said, “That’s the irony, huh?”

