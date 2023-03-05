Gymnastics tops No. 7 Cal, wins Quad Meet with 197,700 – LSU





BATON ROUGE The No. 6 LSU Gymnastics team finished top in the Podium Challenge when they defeated No. 7 California, No. 23 Washington and George Washington with a score of 197.700 on the road at the Raising Canes River Center. This is a team that continues to evolve. I’m just proud of them and their resilience, head coach Jay Clark said. I’ve been doing this for 33 years and I don’t know if I’ve seen a year that has had as much adversity as this. They just keep believing and keep fighting, and they’re doing it for each other and for LSU. Junior Haleigh Bryant won the all-around for the eighth time this season with her score of 39.650 on the night. She now owns 16 career all-around titles, which ranks her sixth for the best career in LSU history. LSU started the game on vault, where junior Elena Arenas led the squad with a huge 9.900 routine. Senior Alyona Shchennikova followed with a 9.850. Junior Chase Brock tied her career high, hitting a 9.975 in third place. Freshman Bryce Wilson made her second career appearance on vault, scoring a 9.850 before junior Haleigh Bryant anchored with a 9.975. The Tigers made a 49,550 in the first rotation. Sophomore Alexis Jeffrey opened the bar crew with a 9.900 and junior Olivia Dunne followed with a 9.825. Sophomore Tori Tatum posted a 9.875 while freshman Ashley Cowan made her second collegiate appearance and posted a 9.850. Shchennikova scored a 9.800 in fifth spot and Bryant anchored with a 9.900. LSU scored a 49.350 in the second rotation. The Tigers tied with California at the half with a score of 98.900, followed by Washington’s 98.625 and George Washington’s 98.300. On beam, Arenas started with a 9.825 followed by a 9.725 from Shchennikova. In her second career appearance on beam, Jeffrey scored a 9.850. Junior Sierra Ballard posted a strong 9.900 and Bryant added a 9.850 in fifth. On her return to the ball lineup, freshman Bryce Wilson anchored with a career high of 9,850. Ballard started with a 9.850 routine to begin the final rotation at the River Center. Shchennikova earned a 9.900 in second spot, followed by Brock, who continued her night with a 9.925 to tie her career high. Arenas scored a 9.875 and Jeffrey scored a 9.750 before Bryant anchored her Bryant anchored her 9.975 to finish the competition with a floor score of 49.525. The Tigers fought their way through adversity to emerge victorious in the quad encounter with California, Washington and George Washington. LSU finished that night with 197,700, followed by California’s 197,675, Washington’s 196,000, and George Washington’s 195,125. Bryant earned her eighth all-around and vault titles with her scores of 9.975 on vault and 39.650 in the all-around to bring her total to 22 titles this year. most individual titles. Brock recorded her first win after also taking the jump title in the quad meeting. Her scores of 9.975 on vault and 9.925 on floor, marked back-to-back, meet junior high scores in her career. The Tigers return home to SEC Network Plus this Friday, March 10 at 7:00 PM CT for senior night and the final regular season competition of the season.

