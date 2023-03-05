No. 10 Women’s Tennis preview: at Rice

No. 10 TEXAS (8-2) at Rice (5-4)

When: Saturday, March 4 (11 a.m. CT)

Where: George R. Brown Tennis Center (Houston, Texas)

Live video and score link: https://riceowls.com/sports/2022/1/21/tennis-live-12-court-config.aspx

Team rankings: Texas is No. 10 in the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point (February 28). UT earned the No. 1 spot in last year’s final poll and was No. 1 in the first four polls this season (January 4, January 18, January 25, and February 1). Texas has finished in the top 10 each of the past five years in the ITA’s latest national polls. UT achieved a number 6 position in 2018, number 9 in 2019, number 4 in 2020 and number 1 in both 2021 and 2022.

Individual rankings: Three UT players are included in the current ITA national Top 125 singles rankings (February 21): Charlotte Chavatipon (No. 60), Sabina Zeynalova (No. 79) and Marlee Zein (No. 97).

Overview ITA Indoor Nationals: Texas posted a 2-1 score at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship (February 10-12) in Seattle. The Longhorns earned a 4-0 sweep against hosts Washington in the Round of 16 before dropping a 4-1 decision to No. 14 Iowa State in the quarterfinals. Texas closed out the game with a 4–2 victory against No. 15 Oklahoma in the consolation group. Marlee Zein posted a 2–0 score at No. 6 singles throughout the tournament.

Good luck with two games: Texas players posted a 31-12 (.721) two-game singles record and a 16-5 (.762) two-game doubles record for Saturday’s game at Rice. Leading the singles courts for the Longhorns Charlotte Chavatipon (6-2), Sabina Zeynalova (5-1) and Nicole Rivkin (5-1). The tandem of Taisiya Pachkaleva and Rivkin led the doubles 6–1.

Successful opening weekend with two matches: The Longhorns opened the two-game 2023 season with three home wins over a three-day span (January 20–22). Texas earned a 4-0 win over North Texas on January 20, a 5-2 win against SMU on January 21, and a 5-0 win over Tulane on January 22.

Chavatipon claims Big 12 honors: Charlotte Chavatipon was named the Big 12 Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week (January 24), marking the first weekly conference honor of her career. She posted a perfect individual record of 5-0, including a 3-0 in singles and a 2-0 record in doubles against North Texas (January 20), SMU (January 21), and Tulane (January 22). She played No. 1 in all three singles matches and won all three in straight sets, giving up just 13 games in six sets played. Her singles action was highlighted by a 6–4, 6–2 victory against No. 113 Hadley Doyle of SMU. In doubles, Chavatipon partnered with Sabina Zeynalova on the No. 1 line and earned a 2-0 record. The duo’s weekend was marked by a dominant 6-1 victory against SMU’s No. 32-ranked tandem of Jackie Nylander and Taylor Johnson (January 21).

Solid start to spring in Miami: Texas recorded a total of 22 combined singles and doubles wins at the three-day Miami Invitational (January 13-15) in Coral Gables, Fla. Marlee Zein posted a perfect 5-0 record at the Miami Invitational, including a 3-0 in singles and a 2-0 in doubles.

Back-to-Back NCAA Team Championships: Texas posted a 26-4 record in two games during the 2022 season and captured their second consecutive and fourth NCAA team title in program history with a 4-1 victory against Oklahoma in the championship game. UT previously won NCAA championships in 1993, 1995, and 2021. The Longhorns joined Stanford and Florida as the only schools to repeat as NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis national champions since 1982.

Big 12 Preseason favorite: Texas is picked to win the Big 12 Conference title in a preseason vote of the league coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. UT was selected as the Big 12 preseason favorite for the fifth consecutive year and the sixth time in the poll’s history. Texas received eight out of nine possible first-place votes and 80 points in the polls for the upcoming 2023 season. Oklahoma is second with 73 points and two first-place votes, while Oklahoma State is third with 61 points. Rounding out the poll in descending order are Iowa State (59), Kansas (46), Baylor (43), Texas Tech (33), TCU (29), Kansas State (16), and West Virginia (10).

Joffe in year eight: Head coach Howard Joffe is in his eighth season as leader of the UT program. Under Joffe’s leadership, Texas claimed back-to-back NCAA team championships in 2021 and 2022 and finished in the top 10 of the last ITA national polls each of the past five years, reaching number one in 2018 at year-end 6 achieved. No. 9 in 2019, No. 4 in 2020, and No. 1 in both 2021 and 2022. The Longhorns also have three Big 12 regular season championship titles (2018, 2019, and 2021) and three Big 12 postseason tournament titles (2018, 2021, and 2022) in the last five seasons.