Sports
Coady commands as Baseball Downs Lamar, 6-1, for the first win of the season
Beaumont, Texas Starting pitcher Owen Koady made one of the most dominant performances of his career as the University of Pennsylvania baseball team earned their first win of the 2023 season on Friday night, defeating previously undefeated Lamar 6-1.
QUAKER NUT FLOUR
* Coady went on to score a career-high seven innings and gave up one (unearned) run on one hit after retiring the first 15 batters of the game.
* Coady has been on the mound 21 times since the start of the 2021 season. Penn is 14-7 in those games.
* Wyatt Henseler went 1-for-13 to open the season and went 2-fpr-4, including his first triple since the last game of the 2021 season.
* freshman Jarrett Pokrovsky And Davis Baker each went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, the second game in a row each recorded an RBI hit. Pokrovsky also went 3-for-8 in his final two games after starting the season 0-for-4.
* The Quakers held perfect in stolen bases (8-for-8) as Seth Werchan swept his first sack of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Coady and Lamar starter Brooks Caple put each side in order in the first. Cole McGonigal registered the first hit of the ball game for both sides in the top of the second inning, but the Quakers were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Coady struckout his first two batters of the night, both swinging, in the bottom of the frame, then added a third touch in the bottom of the third.
2? K’s in the 2nd!#QuakeShow pic.twitter.com/c2LrhdcDen
— Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) March 4, 2023
After being put in order in the third and fourth, Penn’s offense provided enough support for Coady in the fifth.
McGonigal led off with a walk and advanced to third base on a Nathan Polo single and scored on an infield-hit by Pokrovsky. Baker followed with an opposing field single to plate Polo.
Thanks for the guidance, @JarrettPokrovs1!
Quakers 1 – Cardinals 0, Top 5#QuakeShow pic.twitter.com/4Qw9XI3FWe
— Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) March 4, 2023
Shake n Bake n Quake!@Davis_B_18 with the RBI two-bagger!!
Quakers 2 – Cardinals 0, Top 5#QuakeShow pic.twitter.com/YvZV2i9J3C
— Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) March 4, 2023
After Werchan struckout, a short errant pop-up to first baseman turned into a run as the throw sailed home onto the third baseline, allowing Pokrovsky to run home and Baker to take third base. That extra 90 feet proved crucial on the next batter Jackson Apple reached on an error that scored Baker.
4 zip courtesy @jacksonappel1!
Quakers 4 – Cardinals 0, Top 5#QuakeShow pic.twitter.com/e0FmP5txQw
— Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) March 4, 2023
With a perfect game in the sixth, Coady recorded his fourth touch of the night before Lamar finally put a man on the field with an one-out double. Coady walked the next batter, but then retired the next two to shutout the seventh inning.
In the top of the seventh, with Werchan on second base and two outs, Appel made it 5-0 with an RBI-knock and Henseler made it 6-0 with his three-bagger.
Apple with the hustle doubles it???!!
Quakers 5 – Cardinals 0, Top 7#QuakeShow pic.twitter.com/wA4ougDrsZ
— Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) March 4, 2023
so wyatt added a few inches to his vertical this offseason and he thinks it made him faster and honestly we all thought he was crazy but if he’s going to rip triples we’ll just stop talking
Quakers 6 – Cardinals 0, Top 7#QuakeShow pic.twitter.com/56FhvxDDhc
— Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) March 4, 2023
Lamar finally got on the board in the bottom of the inning, thanks to an opening error, a hit batsman, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly. Coady’s great night ended with an equally great play from Henseler in third place.
WHAT A GAME ON THE CORNERS TO FINISH 7TH!!!
Quakers 6 – Cardinals 1, End 7#QuakeShow | @wyatthenseler @benmiller1820 pic.twitter.com/Op9b01M4E2
— Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) March 4, 2023
Henseler’s night in the hot corner was far from over, as the junior started a 5-4-3 double play in the bottom of the eighth, removing any threat of a Lamar rally.
???? ??#QuakeShow | @wyatthenseler @Taylor_Ryan__ @benmiller1820 pic.twitter.com/pBDTUmf9De
— Penn Baseball (@PennBaseball) March 4, 2023
Illuminator Bryce Manne worked his way into and then out of a jam in the ninth, stranding the bases loaded by causing a groundout to end the game.
Next one
Game 2 of the three game series is tomorrow at 3pm ET / 2pm CT.
#QuakeShow
#FightOnPenn
|
