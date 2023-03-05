We love Anthony Richardson, but understand the risk





It’s been a roller coaster season for Florida football fans in 2022 and one that deserved better if Patrick Toney had something other than one static defense plan. So when people ask, “How did Florida have the potential number one draft pick at QB and still go 6-7?” that is how. But if we’re honest with ourselves, as much as we love Anthony Richardson, here at Hail Florida Hail, we’re not convinced he’s the number one coming out of college football and think whoever drafts him is taking a big gamble. Florida Football: You’ve been warned By now you’ve probably seen all the highlights of Richardson’s 2022 season floating around on Twitter and they’re special. His pump fake 360 ​​vs Utah, his 81-yard TD run vs LSU, and his 52-yard deep shot against FSU are just a few of the plays that show off Richardson’s towering ceiling. Honestly, what NFL teams are drafting is he happens to hit that ceiling and become the next Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes. If he turns out to be the next Zach Wilson, teams could recover given how the NFL salary cap works. However, there are a lot of red flags that put him closer to Wilson than Burrow. The biggest of these is its overall accuracy. While he can hit the 50m deep bomb, he can’t hit the 5m consistently. While he can run over 50 yards when needed, he cannot consistently hit a 10-yard curl. In that FSU game, Richardson passed 9-27. Against Kentucky, he was 14-35. USF was 10-18 and even in South Carolina’s rout he was only 11-23. His overall completion percentage in Florida football in 2022 was 53.8%. To put into perspective how bad that is, Quinn Ewers of Texas was 100th in the nation for the 58% completion rate. The aforementioned Wilson was the last dead in the NFL last season at 54%. Baker Mayfield was next to last with 60%. And while his legs are his forte and the modern NFL encourages QB running, there are also injury concerns for Richardson when he runs. We all remember his run against USF in 2021 that resulted in a bad hamstring. Anthony Richardson is said to be crushing the interview process at the Combine 👀 “I talked to a handful of scouts last night… Every one of them said, ‘Anthony Richardson is the best QB interview they’ve had this year.'” — @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/MbZ3CAMBF5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2023 So while all the reports seem to be that Richardson is crushing the interview process, and he’ll probably put on a show today at the NFL Combine, please understand if you’re a fan of the team that ultimately drafts Richardson, while the ceiling is as high as everyone else , his floor is also as low as it gets. We watched it all year with the Florida Gators.

