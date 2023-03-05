



Panaji: The table tennis world is flooded with remarkable young talent, threatening to upset the established names, but ultimately you just can’t ignore experience.

At the WTT Star Contender Goa, for example, youngsters were exceptional: Korean Cho Daeseong, a qualifier, knocked out Fan Zhendong in a sensational fashion. Then 14-year-old Japanese sensation Sugarcane Harimoto reached the semifinals in the women’s singles and Felix Lebrun, aged just 16, recorded a stunning win by beating world No. 6 Truls Moregard at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao on Saturday.

However, the first trophy went to experienced Korean mixed doubles pair Jang Woojin and Jeon Jihee, who defeated Japan’s Shunsuke Togami and the great reed Harimoto 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7).

Miwa, just 14, was applauded throughout her campaign, especially in the women’s singles battle Wang Yidi , the best seed. It’s understandable why the Japanese have quickly become the crowd’s darling.

Even as he took on the world number four from China, Miwa seemed barely out of place and pushed the veteran campaigner to his limits. She won two games but struggled in the crucial decider as Wang Yidi upped her game and showed why China is such a powerhouse in table tennis.

Despite the departure of world No. 1 Zhendong in the first leg itself, China booked three of the four places offered for the singles final.

Wang Yidi defeated Miwa 3-2 in an exciting five-setter and will face Cheng I-Ching, the world number 31 from Chinese Taipei, in the final.

Cheng had to navigate a tricky semifinal, beating the world No. 24 and 14th seed Miu Hirano in a five-game thriller 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5.

It is no surprise that the paddler from Chinese Taipei has come this far.

From the start, she had shown glimpses of her rich form barring serious opposition. She first upset second seed Hina Hayata, then Romanian stalwart Elizabeth Samara, before putting it over No. 19 Portuguese veteran Fu Yu in straight sets.

The semifinal was an epic battle for Cheng against Miu Hirano (Japan), where she triumphed 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5.

World number 24 Lin Shidong from China, just 17, didn’t hurt his growing reputation when he qualified for the finals at the expense of another teenager, 16-year-old Felix Lebrun.

Felix had made it to the semifinals after a stunning career-high victory by beating Truls Moregard in the round of 16. He then stunned World No. 18 Jang Woojin, who saved two match points to become World No. Full Distance Encounter who won the stadium up and running.

However, in the semifinals, Shidong proved too strong for Felix as he rolled out to an easy 11-7, 11-5, 11-4 victory.

In the men’s singles final, it will be an all-Chinese clash on Sunday, with Shidong taking on world No. 7 Liang Jingkun.

Jingkun, winner of two world singles championships, defeated crowd favorite Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5.

The men’s and women’s doubles finals, in addition to the two singles finals, will be played on Sunday from 4.30 pm.

Result: Mixed doubles final: Jang Woojin and Jeon Jihee (Korea) v. Shunsuke Togami and Miwa Harimoto (Japan) 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7; women’s singles semifinal: Wang Yidi (China) by Miwa Harimoto (Japan) 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8; Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) bt Miu Hirano (Japan) 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5; men’s singles semifinal: Lin Shidong (China) by Felix Lebrun 11-7, 11-5, 11-4; Liang Jingkun (China) by Tomakazu Harimoto (Japan) 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5.

