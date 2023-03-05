No. 13 Duke Rallies for Ally ACC Tournament Quarterfinal victory over North Carolina





Next game: against Virginia Tech 3/4/2023 | 2:30 in the evening accn March 04 (Sat) / 2:30 p.m in return for Virginia Tech GREENBORO, NC No. 13 Duke defeated No. 18 North Carolina 10-4 in the fourth quarter, including a 6-0 run-up over the stretch, and sophomore Regan Richardson made a decisive block with four seconds remaining to lead the second-seeded Blue Devils to a 44-40 victory over the seventh-seeded Tar Heels in the quarterfinals of Friday night’s Ally ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Elizabeth Balogun led the Duke (25-5, 14-4 ACC) offensive offense and finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. Richardson joined Balogun in double digits as the sophomore put up 10 points, also adding two rebounds and a few blocks to her statline. Celestia Taylor also turned in another solid all-around performance with a near double-double of eight points and seven boards. Deja Kelly led North Carolina (21-10, 11-7 ACC) with 11 points and three assists. HOW IT HAPPENED: Richardson opened the game’s scoring with a jumper from the right baseline, then Balogun whipped home a three for an early, 5-3, Duke lead.

Another Richardson jersey and a nice finger roll over Vanessa deJesus after refusing the screen and splitting the double team gave the Blue Devils a 9–5 lead at 4:35.

after refusing the screen and splitting the double team gave the Blue Devils a 9–5 lead at 4:35. Duke opened the second quarter with a left hook from Kennedy Brown and a three from Taylor off an offensive rebound and assist from Shayean Day-Wilson to bring the score to 14-all.

and a three from Taylor off an offensive rebound and assist from to bring the score to 14-all. North Carolina managed to extend the lead to eight, 24-16, with 1:10 left in the first half, but Balogun gave up a triple with eight seconds left to cut the Duke deficit to five, 24-19, at the break.

The Tar Heels pushed their lead back to nine early in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils refused to back down when they delivered their own counter, starting with a 7-0 run midway through the quarter.

The run started with a turnaround from Brown and was followed by another trey from Balogun, before Day-Wilson scored a pullup jumper to get Duke within a pair, 30-28.

Graduated student Mia Heather set the team on fire at the end of the third inning, whipping out a pair of free throws before grabbing and holding back the offensive rebound on Taylor’s missed free throw to tie the game at 34 with just over a minute left in the period .

set the team on fire at the end of the third inning, whipping out a pair of free throws before grabbing and holding back the offensive rebound on Taylor’s missed free throw to tie the game at 34 with just over a minute left in the period . Taylor started the fourth quarter with back-to-back pullup jumpers to give Duke his first lead since the first period, 38-36, at 7:11.

North Carolina scored the next four to regain a 40-38 lead, but that would be the last lead the Tar Heels would hold.

Richardson took another midrange jumper from the right wing, then Balogun and Day-Wilson combined to go 3-of-4 on the line to put Duke ahead three times with 30 seconds remaining.

The Tar Heels had another chance to send the game to an extra session, but to no avail.

Richardson foiled the visitor’s attempt with her second block of the game, then Day-Wilson tied down another free throw to seal the four-point victory for the Blue Devils. GAME NOTES With the win, Duke improves this season to 25-5 overall and 50-36 all-time in the ACC Tournament.

Duke advances to the semifinals of the conference tournament for the first time since 2017.

The Blue Devils improve this season to 5-0 in games immediately after a defeat.

Head coach Kara Lawson records her first win over North Carolina as the Blue Devils shoot a four-game slip to the Tar Heels.

records her first win over North Carolina as the Blue Devils shoot a four-game slip to the Tar Heels. The Blue Devils held an opponent to 50 points or less for the 16th time this season.

North Carolina’s four points in the fourth quarter tied for the second-lowest points total in the respective period by a Duke foe of all time.

Friday’s game turned out to be a defensive slugfest. Duke’s 44 points scored were the lowest by a winning team in the ACC Tournament of all time, while its 84 combined points tied for the fewest points scored by two teams in a tournament game.

Two players finished the game in double digits Balogun (11) and Richardson (10)

The Blue Devils held the glass against North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 47-31.

Duke assisted on 63 percent of his field goals and dished out 10 assists on 16 baskets made.

Graduated student Mia Heather sparked off the bench with eight rebounds on the season, combined with four points and a couple of rejections.

sparked off the bench with eight rebounds on the season, combined with four points and a couple of rejections. sophomore Shayean Day-Wilson had a solid all-around effort, finishing the game with five points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. NEXT ONE: Duke will move on to play No. 3 seed Virginia Tech in the semifinals of the Ally ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. live on ACC Network. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeWBB” to stay up to date with Duke women’s basketball. #Good week

