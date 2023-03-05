Sports
Indigenous cricketing legends prepare to return to Edenhope for the 1988 reunion
Thirty-five years after an all-Aboriginal cricket team toured England, played at the sacred Lord’s Cricket Ground and met Queen Elizabeth II, a reunion is taking shape.
But far from the English coast, the 1988 team goes back to where it all began, the small West Victorian town of Edenhope.
Local historian and author Helen Mulraney-Roll says the humble town has a native cricketing heritage dating back to 1868.
“When people visit this area they are usually stunned to learn what an important place we hold in Australian cricket history,” she said.
“The 1988 squad followed in the footsteps of an even earlier team of indigenous cricketers.
“Edenhope is home to Australia’s first-ever international touring team, an all-Indigenous XI who traveled to England in 1868 and played over 40 matches, well before the first Ashes.”
Review history
Mulraney-Roll itself is connected to the story and cricketing history of the region.
Her ancestor, cattle rancher Thomas Gibson Hamilton of Bringalbert Station, was the instigator of early cricket matches.
Hamilton was a “great all-around sportsman,” said Mulraney-Roll, and introduced the game to his friends, native pastoralists from nearby sheep farms, and other local landowners.
“He took it upon himself to teach them how to play cricket around 1864,” she said.
“He saw how skilled they were, setting up a match between pastoralists and an Aboriginal side.
“They played on rough ground behind the wool shed at Bringalbert Station, and in that first game the Aboriginal side were victorious.”
The all-Indigenous side of 1868 sailed on to England and consisted of 13 pastoralists from Victoria’s western districts.
They played 47 games against intermediate level English amateur teams.
The team won 14 games, lost 14 and tied the rest, but received little acclaim after they returned to Australia.
“Despite their success and the historical significance of their achievements, they were largely forgotten,” said Mulraney-Roll.
“It was a source of great sadness for Tom, who was trapped at the station.
“He was not only sad that they didn’t get the recognition they deserved, but that they were mistreated and eventually exploited along the way.”
The community honors Indigenous cricketers
The Edenhope community has not forgotten its native cricketers of 1868 or 1988.
It has erected monuments and educational boards and opened a historic center at nearby Harrow.
The city will hold a reunion in June.
“We want to get as many members of the 1988 squad together for a reunion in Edenhope,” said Mulraney-Roll.
“Although they played and traveled in much better conditions than their ancestors, the ’88 squad has also been largely forgotten when it comes to Australian cricket history and we want to change that,” she said.
The 1988 team was made up of Indigenous cricketers from every Australian state and territory.
They played main matches at Edenhope, Harrow and Sydney before heading to England.
Former Test cricketer Peter Sleep was born in Penola, near Edenhope, and played in the Prime Minister’s XI against the native team for their tour of England.
“They left Sydney with the blessing of then Prime Minister Bob Hawke and caught him ducking against fast bowler Dennis Lillee,” Sleep said.
“I was playing shield cricket at the time and being from the local region they wanted me to be part of the opposition.”
The Prime Minister’s XI lost the match.
“Ian Chappell, Len Pascoe were all part of the team but the Indigenous side beat us,” said Sleep.
Hawke pulls strings with Queen
Following in the footsteps of the 1868 team, the 1988 all-indigenous tour was another success.
“[They] then did very well in the UK, playing 26 one-day matches, winning 16 and losing 10,” said Sleep.
“The story goes that there was some suspicion that they would get a match at Lords, but Bob Hawke took matters into his own hands and called Queen Elizabeth.
“Within 10 minutes, Queen Elizabeth II came back to him and said, ‘It’s all settled, you’re playing at Lords.'”
The 1988 team also met Queen Elizabeth II and rock band INXS.
Thirty-five years later, a team reunion takes shape.
“We are in the early stages of reuniting the team and the well-known cricketers of the era who played against them,” Mulraney-Roll said.
“I think it’s so important to remember what a big part of our cricket and sporting history these two native sides were and what part Edenhope and Harrow also played in that story.”
|
