Gators Football Kickstart Spring Season – ESPN 98.1 FM





Juices were flowing and energy was high as the Gators kicked off the spring season on Saturday. Head coach Billy Napier led the Gators onto the practice field for their first practice this spring season for the Orange and Blue’s inaugural game. After a full offseason and recruiting cycle under his belt, it looks like Napier’s mark on this program will be fully shown sooner rather than later. The second year head coach has achieved a Top 15 recruiting class with another 10 players in the transfer portal.

https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Napier-expectations.wav Day 1 of the spring ball is over. Check in with @Trevor_Etienne pic.twitter.com/FLr0gy650o — Florida Gators Soccer (@GatorsFB) March 4, 2023 However, the plethora of departures from the 2022 squad will be an opportunity for new faces and talent to come to the fore and take a significant leap in playing time this year. The team’s first spring session ahead of the 2023 football season came with answers that left something to be desired as expectations are imminent after an active off-season and a 6-7 2022 season. Napier cited the team’s mindset heading into year two. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/napier-new-group-of-guys.wav Of course, the sheer uncertainty about the state of the Gators quarterback situation looms over many people. Especially since NFL scouts are becoming more enamored by the day with the mystery of former Florida gunslinger Anthony Richardson. The next single caller to Napier’s attack certainly has some shoes to fill. Graham Mertz pic.twitter.com/1RSgUFAWPL —Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 4, 2023 Florida Gators Quarterback Situation On Saturday, media members were on hand when they caught a brief glimpse of fifth-year senior Graham Mertz wearing a helmet. Mertz, as it stands, is expected to be the starter for the Gators season opener against Utah. The former Wisconsin Badger has significantly more playing experience compared to other quarterbacks on the depth chart. Sophomore Jack Miller and redshirt Max Brown are expected to support Mertz this season. Well, too much that would be consensus thinking. But Napier’s approach is about competition for all position groups, including the quarterback. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/napier-qb-room.wav #Gators QB Graham Mertz (15) to WR Xzavier Henderson (3)@InsideTheGators pic.twitter.com/KZi7apslrp — Weiss (@ZackaryWeiss_) March 4, 2023 During skill development and individual drills, Mertz showed his arm strength and accuracy. He was able to connect with wideouts Ricky Pearsall And Xavier Henderson Defense Coordinator Austin Armstrong Austin Armstrong, the newly promoted first-year defense coordinator, spent Saturday’s practice overseeing security measures. Corey Raymond was seen working with cornerbacks during the media viewing period. Armstrong takes over the role left by Patrick Toney, who jumped at the chance to take on a defensive backup coaching role with the Arizona Cardinals. Napier said he is confident in the coaching boom he has developed, which played a prominent role in promoting Armstrong. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/napier-coaching.wav #Gators new direct current Austin Armstrong pic.twitter.com/mLPSbnufGC —Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) March 4, 2023 The 29-year-old defensive coordinator is the youngest at this position of any school in the Power 5. The former Southern Mississippi defensive coordinator spent two seasons under Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2018 and 2020. Gators, especially on third and fourth downs. Saturday’s practice was the first installment of Armstrong’s defensive unit lead for Florida. Sophomore safety Kamari Wilson, who is expected to be a major factor in Armstrong’s defense, was restricted in training because he wore a non-contact jersey. Florida has their second practice on Tuesday.

