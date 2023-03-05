Sports
NHL Trade Deadline: Reviewing the Minnesota Wilds Trade Deadline Moves
We never could have imagined that the Minnesota Wild would be one of the most important teams this year NHL Trade Deadline. Despite having plenty of cap space available, the team’s roster was fairly firm, save for a few holes or substitutions that had to be made. You couldn’t really do much with it, but general manager Bill Guerin made a lot of trades over the past week.
By our count, they made a total of five trades this week with a focus on adding to this roster for this season only and making the summer cap situation more comfortable.
But are these trades even good or worth it? Let’s go to some trading numbers.
John Klingberg for 2025 4th round pick, Andrej Sustr, Nikita Nesterenko
The Wild buys insanely low on the 30 year old blueliner, but this could be a home run deal if all goes well. At the height of his powers with the Dallas stars, Klingberg was a sight to behold and crowned as someone who could eventually lead the way to a new kind of blueliner. Sadly, his last few years in Dallas and this year at the Anaheim ducks because he exposed his defensive flaws and no one but the Wild was willing to take the risk.
Because, after all, the Wild are one of the best defensive teams in hockey and have a structure and system that Klingberg can shine in if he puts in the right effort.
In return, the Wild sent a mid-round draft pick in two years, a depth veteran in Andrej Sustr, and a college player who wouldn’t sign with the Wild after all. So essentially nothing major and they get a player who can really make a difference in their offense.
The only variable that matters is whether Klingberg’s lack of defense is too big a hole that even the Wild can’t fix. It’s a risk, but Guerin paid no premium to get what this talent could become.
class A-
Oskar Sundqvist for 2023 4th round pick
Sundqvist can be seen as a direct replacement for Jordan Greenway (more on that box later) as he plays on both special teams and is an adequate defensive player on the surface, without throwing much offense.
Still, Sundqvist has scored seven goals and 21 points in 52 games played this season, literally three times as many points as Greenway has this season and could be someone to add even more depth to the bottom six forwards.
One thing thanks to Corey Sznajder’s microstats tracking is that Sundqvist seems to be really bad with the puck. Terribly bad.
The 28-year-old forward can retrieve pucks and leave the defensive zone, but as he nears the offensive end of the ice you might as well dump him in and hope for the best. But then again, this could just be how the red wings played this season and it may improve in Minnesota.
Clearly the only upside here is that he is another loaned and pending unrestricted free agent who can only replace Greenway this season and then leave with no strings attached. Plus, the cost is just another mid-round choice. The only problem really is thinking that Sundqvist is an improvement over the players the Wild currently has, such as Connor Dewar, Mason Shaw and Brandon Duhaime.
Grade: C+
2023 2nd round pick, 2024 5th round pick for Jordan Greenway
It’s a sad fact, but Jordan Greenway had to be moved before the deadline on Friday or during the summer. With two seasons left on his contract after this season and a $3 million cap hit, he was just too expensive for Minnesota to sign restricted free agents like Calen Addison and Filip Gustavsson.
His play this season with seven points in 45 games seemed to have lowered his value and we were quite frankly prepared to sell the six-foot winger very low. Fortunately, a team like the buffalo sabers consider his contract an advantage and security for a defensive winger and a splash to reward their current roster for fighting to get into the playoff race.
Coming back to the Wilderness is a second round pick this year and a fifth round pick in 2024. Pure future assets, but in a deep draft coming up, that second round could be a nice bit for the future. Overall, it was a move that was needed and they got what they wanted in return.
This trade could bite the Wild back if Greenway feels his game again a 2.9 shooting percentage isn’t sustainable, but the contract alone makes it worth it.
Grade: B+
Gustav Nyquist for the 5th round of 2023
Before the chaos of what was Friday’s deadline day, the Wild made the smart move of picking up injured but usable winger Gustav Nyquist at a very cheap price of a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. It’s worth noting that it was the same choice the Wild got from the Boston Bruins for withholding part of Dmitry Orlov’s salary. So they essentially did a little bit of a financial favor to get Nyquist for a handful of games.
The 33-year-old winger can’t take part in games until the play-offs or just before, so costs are understandably low, but it’s the sort of mid-six scoring winger the Wild should aim for, even if there’s a risk he could can’t play much.
Last season he had 53 points for a terrible Columbus blue jackets team, that’s enough to give a good ol’ thumbs up to a deal that showed the Wild trying to add.
Grade B
Marcus Johansson for the third round of 2024
You never would have guessed that the rent de Wild would pay the most for wouldn’t be John Klingberg or Gustav Nyquist, but a returning Marcus Johansson, as he made his triumphant journey back to Minnesota from the Washington capitals for a third-round pick in next year’s draft.
It doesn’t inspire much that this was the first move we saw the Wild make around the trade deadline and it was a player we’ve seen before. But, as many have commented, he’s dealt with so many injuries and feels like he hasn’t even been able to show what he can really do on the ice in St. Paul.
We all know the COVID season has been weird and affected so many players so add that to the injuries and we can excuse Johansson’s disappointing play in a Wild jersey.
I’m not going to try to convince anyone how to feel about this trade, but if you say the Wild buys a loan winger who has scored 13 goals and 28 points in 60 games, but is also defensively responsible and can play on both special teams . You’d assume it would be a single mid-round pick, right? Well, that’s what de Wild gave up in exchange for Johansson. It’s just a shame we already have an image of him as a member of the Wild and that’s not good.
Well, I just have to watch this most expensive trade play out, but it’s not the best use of those assets.
Rank: C
