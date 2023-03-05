Sports
European Cricket League: Jersey champions Farmers reach final after dramatic victory
Jersey champion Farmers are through to the final of the European Cricket League after winning Group B.
They beat Danish champions Svanholm by seven wickets in the 10-over decider, having also beaten them in a qualifying match earlier on Saturday.
After winning the toss, Toby Britton and Charles Perchard took two wickets each to limit Svanholm to 85-4.
In response, James Smith skipped the winning runs with a ball as Asa Tribe went 37 not out in their 87-3.
Farmers return to the Cartama Oval in Spain from March 20-24 for Championship Week.
But they will have to do without many of their Jersey internationals, including the Tribe brothers, Charles Perchard and Josh Lawrenson, who will prepare for the island’s 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-off in Namibia on March 24. begins.
The superb swing bowling of Jersey international captain Perchard trapped Svanholm opener Musa Mahmood with the very first ball of the match and he also bowled Mads Henriksen with the last ball of the opening over for one that the Danes scored with left 6-2.
Toby Britton took two wickets in two balls as Hamid Shad was bowled for 20 and Abdullah Mahmood fell lbw for a duck to leave the Danes at 47-4 in the seventh over.
Saud Munir stabilized the innings with an impressive 53 not out from 30 balls, including five sixes, and James Moniz (10 not out) tied the score at 38 runs as Britton finished the innings at 2-8 and Perchard 2-12.
Opener Joel Dudley wasted no time at the start of the chase, taking 14 runs from the first five balls before being caught on the final delivery from Munir’s over.
His replacement Asa Tribe then hit a six and four fours in his 24-ball knock, scoring 23 with his brother Zak (10) and 42 with Lawrenson before being caught for 19.
The Danes did well to contain the Islanders, but Smith kept his nerve as he came in during the last over and hit the crucial runs to finish eight not out with three balls.
Boers end Svanholm’s undefeated record
Earlier on Saturday, Farmers secured a place in the final with an eight-wicket win over the Danes in their qualifying match.
The Islanders’ bowlers were fantastic, as they dismissed previously unbeaten opponents for 78 in their 10 overs, with young spinner Britton winning 3-13.
After being hit six times from his first two deliveries, Will Perchard recovered to claim the wickets from Svanholm openers Hamid Shah (14) and Musa Mahmood (8) in three balls to take them down to 23-2.
Britton had failed to take a wicket in previous matches of the tournament, but took two of two balls in the next over – both caught by James Perchard – when Abdullah Mahmood went for two and Zishan Shah for a first-ball duck to leave Svanholm 34 – 4 from four overs.
Things got better for Farmers when Mads Henriksen was caught for nine on Rhys Palmer’s first ball in the next over as the Danes struggled to 35-5 at the halfway point.
Britton’s third wicket came in the next over from an excellent boundary catch by Joel Dudley, with James Moniz being dismissed for a duck to leave the score 42-6, before Saud Munir (25) and Abdul Hashmi (12) put 30 for the seventh wicket. .
They then both fell victim to Asa Tribe and George Richardson swept the last two wickets.
In reply, Joel Dudley was caught on 13 balls off 10 before Zak Tribe trapped a leg in front of it, leaving Farmers behind the run rate at 15-2 at the end of the first three overs.
But Jersey internationals Lawrenson and Asa Tribe calmed all nerves with an outstanding unbeaten run worth 64 – the former 14-ball 28 including five fours, while Tribe hit two sixes in his 31 not out of 18.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/64840764
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jones vs Gane: UK Start Times, UFC 285 Full Fight Card, Prediction, Latest Betting Odds of the Day
- Syria mission worth the risk, top US general says after rare visit
- W&M rout Elon behind shooting and 3-point defense
- European Cricket League: Jersey champions Farmers reach final after dramatic victory
- Google Audit Reveals Steps Companies Take to Protect Civil Rights – JURIST
- Launching his electoral campaign, Imran Khan says he is ready to “forgive the attackers”
- China sets 5% economic growth target at opening of parliament | News from Xi Jinping
- Trump dominates key conservative event
- UK to unveil new law on Tuesday to stop Channel migrants – paper
- Royal Family LIVE: Meghan and Harry snubbed by Hollywood because they lacked decorum | royal | News
- USC’s Chris OGrady reaches a final at Pac-12 Swimming Championships
- Virginia Men’s Lacrosse || No. 1 Virginia Stifles Richmond, 25-8