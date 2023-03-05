European Cricket League: Jersey champions Farmers reach final after dramatic victory

Charles Perchard’s two-wicket opening set the tone for Farmers’ victory in the final

Jersey champion Farmers are through to the final of the European Cricket League after winning Group B.

They beat Danish champions Svanholm by seven wickets in the 10-over decider, having also beaten them in a qualifying match earlier on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Toby Britton and Charles Perchard took two wickets each to limit Svanholm to 85-4.

In response, James Smith skipped the winning runs with a ball as Asa Tribe went 37 not out in their 87-3.

Farmers return to the Cartama Oval in Spain from March 20-24 for Championship Week.

But they will have to do without many of their Jersey internationals, including the Tribe brothers, Charles Perchard and Josh Lawrenson, who will prepare for the island’s 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-off in Namibia on March 24. begins.

The superb swing bowling of Jersey international captain Perchard trapped Svanholm opener Musa Mahmood with the very first ball of the match and he also bowled Mads Henriksen with the last ball of the opening over for one that the Danes scored with left 6-2.

Eighteen-year-old Jersey international Asa Tribe was Farmers’ top scorer with 152 runs in his six innings

Toby Britton took two wickets in two balls as Hamid Shad was bowled for 20 and Abdullah Mahmood fell lbw for a duck to leave the Danes at 47-4 in the seventh over.

Saud Munir stabilized the innings with an impressive 53 not out from 30 balls, including five sixes, and James Moniz (10 not out) tied the score at 38 runs as Britton finished the innings at 2-8 and Perchard 2-12.

Opener Joel Dudley wasted no time at the start of the chase, taking 14 runs from the first five balls before being caught on the final delivery from Munir’s over.

His replacement Asa Tribe then hit a six and four fours in his 24-ball knock, scoring 23 with his brother Zak (10) and 42 with Lawrenson before being caught for 19.

The Danes did well to contain the Islanders, but Smith kept his nerve as he came in during the last over and hit the crucial runs to finish eight not out with three balls.

Boers end Svanholm’s undefeated record

Toby Britton’s bowling put Farmers in a strong position in their qualifier

Earlier on Saturday, Farmers secured a place in the final with an eight-wicket win over the Danes in their qualifying match.

The Islanders’ bowlers were fantastic, as they dismissed previously unbeaten opponents for 78 in their 10 overs, with young spinner Britton winning 3-13.

After being hit six times from his first two deliveries, Will Perchard recovered to claim the wickets from Svanholm openers Hamid Shah (14) and Musa Mahmood (8) in three balls to take them down to 23-2.

Britton had failed to take a wicket in previous matches of the tournament, but took two of two balls in the next over – both caught by James Perchard – when Abdullah Mahmood went for two and Zishan Shah for a first-ball duck to leave Svanholm 34 – 4 from four overs.

Things got better for Farmers when Mads Henriksen was caught for nine on Rhys Palmer’s first ball in the next over as the Danes struggled to 35-5 at the halfway point.

Britton’s third wicket came in the next over from an excellent boundary catch by Joel Dudley, with James Moniz being dismissed for a duck to leave the score 42-6, before Saud Munir (25) and Abdul Hashmi (12) put 30 for the seventh wicket. .

They then both fell victim to Asa Tribe and George Richardson swept the last two wickets.

In reply, Joel Dudley was caught on 13 balls off 10 before Zak Tribe trapped a leg in front of it, leaving Farmers behind the run rate at 15-2 at the end of the first three overs.

But Jersey internationals Lawrenson and Asa Tribe calmed all nerves with an outstanding unbeaten run worth 64 – the former 14-ball 28 including five fours, while Tribe hit two sixes in his 31 not out of 18.