Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier talks during spring training

Florida football began spring training Saturday without a wide receivers and tight ends coach and with a defensive coordinator during his first week on the job.

But Florida coach Billy Napier sounded confident the two position groups will be able to navigate the situation until the new position coaches are hired.

When asked about the timeline for hiring, Napier replied, “I’m not going to just flip a coin and hire a guy. When we have the person who we think is capable, we’ll make those moves quickly. If we don’t, then we’re going to be very thorough. So we’re making progress on that. We should have news here soon.

Graduation assistant David Doeker coached the wide receivers on the field on Saturday. Under NCAA rules, graduate assistants are allowed to coach on the field. Analysts can work behind the scenes in the building, or coach on the field if Florida receives a waiver from the NCAA. In total, Florida has 62 members on its football staff who are not position coaches.

We’re built to handle the attrition to some degree,” Napier said. managed it. Still, it’s clear we need a coach or two there. But we will be patient and work hard, but work smart at it.

New DC Austin Armstrong described as high energy

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall used the term “high-energy” to describe new, 29-year-old defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

“Bounce off the walls,” Marshall said. “You can see him running from this sideline to the other sideline. He’s just very hype, very hyped.

Marshall said he expects Armstrong to execute a more aggressive plan than his predecessor, Patrick Toney. Under Toney, Florida finished 12th in the SEC in total defense (411.0 ypg allowed) and 10th in sacks (1.77 per game).

Napier said he expects players to be able to quickly adapt to Armstrong’s plan, as he worked under Napier as a Louisiana inside linebackers coach in 2020.

“We’re in our tree of coaches if that makes sense,” Napier said. “I think Austin is respected there. I think the opportunities he’s had this season are a reflection of that. Austin was with us in the past as a graduate assistant, came back as a position coach…

“He knows the verbiage, he understands the system and that network of people is certainly quite respected there. I think from those Louisiana staff I think we have four defensive coordinators calling the defense. Austin did a great job, he hit running the ground and so far, so good.

New Florida QB Graham Mertz settles

According to Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber, new quarterback Graham Mertz is getting used to both on and off the field.

Mertz, who transferred from Wisconsin, will compete with Jack Miller for the quarterback job with the Gators this spring.

Graham Mertz puts a lot of work into it,” said Barber. “He’s in this building every day, about 24 hours, I never see him leave. When I leave his car is still there, when I get here his car is here. I’m glad he’s putting the work into it. Actually, he and I hung out outside, just getting to know him. He’s a cool guy, a great person. I’m excited for him.

Barber said he recently went on a golf outing with Mertz and teammate Rocco Underwood.

“That’s what I love about him,” Barber said. “He’s like one of the guys, one of the guys, you can just do anything with.”

Freshman Andy Jean stands out among new WRs

Napier said Florida did wet ball practice with receivers on Saturday as light rain came down. Receivers who dropped the ball during drills were penalized with push-ups.

“I feel really good about that group,” Napier said. “I’ve got some new players there who are here mid-year. I thought Andy Jean, as a newcomer today, did a lot of good things.”

Jean, a four-star recruit from Miami Northwestern, is considered a potential threat in the downfield with his combination of speed and size at 6 pounds.