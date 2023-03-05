Sports
Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier talks during spring training
Florida football began spring training Saturday without a wide receivers and tight ends coach and with a defensive coordinator during his first week on the job.
But Florida coach Billy Napier sounded confident the two position groups will be able to navigate the situation until the new position coaches are hired.
When asked about the timeline for hiring, Napier replied, “I’m not going to just flip a coin and hire a guy. When we have the person who we think is capable, we’ll make those moves quickly. If we don’t, then we’re going to be very thorough. So we’re making progress on that. We should have news here soon.
Spring impressionsFootball in Florida: 3 quick lessons from Gators’ first spring training in rainy Gainesville
Spring goalsFootball in Florida: 5 Storylines for Gators This Spring as Billy Napier Begins Season Two
Major publishersFlorida Football: Gators Spent More at Georgia, FSU, Tennessee and LSU in Support Staff in 2021-22
Graduation assistant David Doeker coached the wide receivers on the field on Saturday. Under NCAA rules, graduate assistants are allowed to coach on the field. Analysts can work behind the scenes in the building, or coach on the field if Florida receives a waiver from the NCAA. In total, Florida has 62 members on its football staff who are not position coaches.
We’re built to handle the attrition to some degree,” Napier said. managed it. Still, it’s clear we need a coach or two there. But we will be patient and work hard, but work smart at it.
New DC Austin Armstrong described as high energy
Florida cornerback Jason Marshall used the term “high-energy” to describe new, 29-year-old defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.
“Bounce off the walls,” Marshall said. “You can see him running from this sideline to the other sideline. He’s just very hype, very hyped.
Marshall said he expects Armstrong to execute a more aggressive plan than his predecessor, Patrick Toney. Under Toney, Florida finished 12th in the SEC in total defense (411.0 ypg allowed) and 10th in sacks (1.77 per game).
Napier said he expects players to be able to quickly adapt to Armstrong’s plan, as he worked under Napier as a Louisiana inside linebackers coach in 2020.
“We’re in our tree of coaches if that makes sense,” Napier said. “I think Austin is respected there. I think the opportunities he’s had this season are a reflection of that. Austin was with us in the past as a graduate assistant, came back as a position coach…
“He knows the verbiage, he understands the system and that network of people is certainly quite respected there. I think from those Louisiana staff I think we have four defensive coordinators calling the defense. Austin did a great job, he hit running the ground and so far, so good.
New Florida QB Graham Mertz settles
According to Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber, new quarterback Graham Mertz is getting used to both on and off the field.
Mertz, who transferred from Wisconsin, will compete with Jack Miller for the quarterback job with the Gators this spring.
Graham Mertz puts a lot of work into it,” said Barber. “He’s in this building every day, about 24 hours, I never see him leave. When I leave his car is still there, when I get here his car is here. I’m glad he’s putting the work into it. Actually, he and I hung out outside, just getting to know him. He’s a cool guy, a great person. I’m excited for him.
Barber said he recently went on a golf outing with Mertz and teammate Rocco Underwood.
“That’s what I love about him,” Barber said. “He’s like one of the guys, one of the guys, you can just do anything with.”
Freshman Andy Jean stands out among new WRs
Napier said Florida did wet ball practice with receivers on Saturday as light rain came down. Receivers who dropped the ball during drills were penalized with push-ups.
“I feel really good about that group,” Napier said. “I’ve got some new players there who are here mid-year. I thought Andy Jean, as a newcomer today, did a lot of good things.”
Jean, a four-star recruit from Miami Northwestern, is considered a potential threat in the downfield with his combination of speed and size at 6 pounds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gatorsports.com/story/sports/college/football/2023/03/04/florida-gators-football-coach-billy-napier-talks-spring-practice/69965615007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 7 Bollywood songs that will make the festival come alive
- Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier talks during spring training
- Why did Alexa Chung leave “Next in Fashion?”
- Why a defensive stance on Wall Street may not be safe as the stock market stumbles
- New technologies like this are needed to understand the impact of hydrogen on climate
- Protesters throw petrol bombs at police in Greece
- Turkey Earthquake: Emergency Report (03.03.2023) – Turkey
- Poverty no longer seen as a virtue, says PM Modi – The New Indian Express
- Jones vs Gane: UK Start Times, UFC 285 Full Fight Card, Prediction, Latest Betting Odds of the Day
- Syria mission worth the risk, top US general says after rare visit
- W&M rout Elon behind shooting and 3-point defense
- European Cricket League: Jersey champions Farmers reach final after dramatic victory