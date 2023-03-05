Daniil Medvedev wins Dubai title | ATP tour





Daniil Medvedev completed an ATP Tour hat-trick on Saturday when he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The third seed, who ended Novak Djokovic’s undefeated start to the season in the semifinals, put in a consistent performance throughout the 68-minute match to extend his winning streak to 14 games. Medvedev won trophies in Rotterdam and Doha in February and is the third player to win three titles in as many weeks since 2021, alongside Casper Ruud (July 2021) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (October 2022). “It’s great because at the beginning of the year it wasn’t perfect. When you don’t win matches in tennis, you have doubts. Now it just feels better,” said Medvedev. “I was very happy with these three weeks and I’m looking forward to the next one.” The 27-year-old’s strong hard-court form has lifted him to No. 6 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, above Rublev, who drops to No. 7. With his Tour-leading 19th win of the season, Medvedev improved to 5-2 in his ATP Head2Head series against 25 year old Rublev. “It was very tactical [match]Medvedev said. “I know that Andrey can cause a lot of trouble for anyone on the Tour. Every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer. Today I managed to be at the top, but the next game could be a different story.” Top 5: Win-Loss Record 2023 After his 18th tour-level title, Medvedev will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he looks to continue his winning run. The former world No. 1 is six wins away from matching his best winning streak on the ATP Tour, with 20 consecutive wins from November 2020 to January 2021. Medvedev went into the final after not dropping a set all week and he played Rublev with confidence to frustrate the second seed. The 27-year-old committed just two unforced errors in the first set as he sat deep behind the baseline to absorb Rublev’s aggressive punch. 3 in a row ahead @DaniilMedwed #ShotQuality and more #ShotQuality to see A 9.5 #ShotQuality on return occurs in less than 0.3% of matches on the @atptour #TennisInsight | @DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/2czXZlg72W — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 4, 2023 After reeling in the opener, Medvedev continued to find the perfect balance between defense and offense. He turned the tables in the baseline exchanges with his precise cross-court forehand and broke twice in the second set to seal his win. The 2022 champion Rublev was set to become the third repeat title contender at the ATP 500 event in Dubai alongside Djokovic and Roger Federer. Did you know?

Medvedev has won his 18 tour-level titles in 18 different cities. He is the first man in the Open Era to accomplish this feat.

