RPI’s season comes to a quick end with a 4-1 loss to Yale – troy record

TROY, NY The ECAC has decided that starting with the 2023 season, the first round of the ECAC tournament will be a single elimination followed by a three match series in the second round.

That decision ultimately impacted RPI’s season-ending run.

Our season cannot be summed up in one game. We lost tonight. Our season is summed up by all the things that happened, said RPI head coach Dave Smith. The setup for the elimination game is not there. Last year we lost on Friday and we won on Saturday and we won on Sunday. When you’re better, you get the buildup and you get to say tomorrow, let’s do it. I don’t know if we’re better because it’s over. The build up is what I think the athlete lacks the importance of.

RPI’s season ended Saturday night with a 4-1 loss to Yale at the Houston Field House. RPI, the seven-seeded, hosted tenth-seeded Yale in a one-game elimination match to determine who would advance next weekend to face second-seeded Harvard in Massachusetts.

I thought they capitalized on faceoff errors and we had opportunities and not capitalized, Smith said. They had opportunities in the rush that they capitalized on. We had chances, but we didn’t take them. I thought they took advantage of the mistakes we made and were unable to do the same.

This stings, said Jake Gagnon. Especially how close our group of guys was. This one hurts.

Yale scored two goals in the first period unanswered. Yales Connor Sullivan scored the first of the night at 6:17 on an assist from Niklas Allain. The Bulldogs scored another in the period at 12:53 thanks to Reilly Connors who was assisted by Kieran O’Hearn and Teddy Wooding.

It’s hard to see the big picture now, like why we lost, the positives and the negatives, said Jakob Lee. I am really proud of our group. We gave everything and achieved what we thought we could.

RPI eventually responded to a Ryan Mahshie goal with just under six minutes remaining in the period. The goal was assisted by Jake Gagnon and Sutter Muzzatti and was Mahshie’s 15th of the season.

It’s 2-1 and in the second period Yale had seven shot attempts, Smith said. We weren’t able to generate that little spark or that big spark to get us over the hump. I give our guys a lot of credit. We embraced the grind, we tried to solve the game’s problems.

In the second, Yale scored again just four minutes into the period thanks to Connors again. David Chen scored an empty netter in the third period to close the scoring and put the Engineers to bed.

RPI didn’t have a bad start to the third period. Trailing 3-1, the Engineers had puck control and chances early on, but Yale goaltender Luke Pearson was up to the task, stopping 25 of 26 in the win.

Their third goal is a net front goal. We have five guys there and they go in and push around a little bit, Smith said. That’s a battle won for a goal and that’s a shame. That’s the way of goals in the play-offs and they got them when we couldn’t when it was five against five.

RPI’s Jack Watson made 22 saves in the loss.

RPI’s season ends with a 14-20-1 record and a 9-13 ECAC record. The most notable stat of the season was RPI’s 2-13 record on the road. RPI’s only road wins came on February 4 at Colgate and February 17 against Dartmouth.

We appreciated the opportunity to coach them. This team will never be together again, Smith said. They have their own personal agendas that will come out and be more visible here in the next hour, day, weeks, etc. This team has to be a team forever.

RPI should bring back a lot of talent, including the likes of Max Smolinski, James McIsaac and Austin Heidemann, while waiting for the transfer portal and the difficulty it now brings. Kyle Hallbauer has used up all his qualifications and ended his college hockey career. Seniors Ryan Mahshie and Mason Klee may still qualify but are listed as seniors on the roster.

I have to come to the rink with my best friends every day, Gagnon said. I’m lucky to be able to play on such a team with people like this. It shows how well the staff are doing in bringing in good people and that’s the most important thing.

The freshman will always remember Kyle Hallbauer as a fifth year senior. They will remember the impact he had, Smith said. They’ll remember what it was like to be a sophomore, the freak out, the blackout, they’ll remember those things.

Smith shared more about Klee and the impact that type of player has on a team.

We talk a lot about guys like Mason Klee and tonight he played with a separated shoulder, Smith said. He’s been out for a while and what we don’t talk about during the season coming out at the end is we probably had four guys, five guys with serious injuries that they’re not going to do for a good while now.

Ultimately, next year’s RPI will look different than this year’s roster.