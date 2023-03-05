WTT Star Contender: Chinese paddlers book 3 of 4 final places | More sports news





Panaji: World table tennis is flooded with striking young talent, threatens to upset the established names, but in the end you can’t rule out experience.

At the WTT Star Contender Goa, for example, youngsters were exceptional: Korean Cho Daeseong, a qualifier, knocked out Fan Zhendong in a sensational fashion. The then 14-year-old Japanese sensation Miwa Harimoto made it to the semifinals in the women’s singles, and Felix Lebrun, just 16 years old, recorded a stunning victory by defeating world No. 6 Truls Moregard on Saturday.

However, the first trophy went to experienced Korean mixed doubles pair Jang Woojin and Jeon Jihee, who were knocked out Japan s Shunsuke Togami and the amazing Miwa Harimoto 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7).

Miwa was applauded throughout her campaign, especially in the women’s singles battle against top seed Wang Yidi. It’s understandable why the Japanese have quickly become the crowd’s darling.

Despite the departure of world No. 1 Zhendong in the first leg itself, China booked three of the four places offered for the singles final. Wang Yidi defeated Miwa 3-2 in a thrilling five-setter to face Cheng IChing, the world number 31 from Chinese Taipei, in the final.

Cheng had to navigate a tricky semifinal that saw him overcome world No. 24 and 14th seed Miu Hirano in a five-game thriller 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5.

World number 24 Lin Shidong from China, just 17, didn’t hurt his growing reputation when he qualified for the finals at the expense of another teenager, 16-year-old Felix Lebrun.

However, in the semifinals, Shidong proved too strong for Felix as he rolled out to an easy 11-7, 11-5, 11-4 win.

In the men’s singles final, it will be an all-Chinese clash on Sunday, with Shidong going up against world No. 7 Liang Jingkun. Jingkun, winner of two world singles championships, defeated crowd favorite Tomakazu Harimoto of Japan 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5.

