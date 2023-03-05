‘Game-changer’ WPL kicks off with massive victory in Mumbai





MUMBAI, March 4 (Reuters) – The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) opened on Saturday with the Mumbai Indians beating the Gujarat Giants by a huge margin of 143 runs. India and Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur got off to a daring start to the tournament, scoring 65 off 30 balls to take her side to a total of 207, before Saika Ishaque took four wickets as Gujarat were knocked out for 64. “We kept things simple and clear. We told players to play naturally. It’s obviously a big day for women’s cricket, but it was about supporting yourself,” said Kaur after the win. The call for a full-fledged women’s competition had grown, even though the Women’s T20 Challenge ran as a three-team sideshow in the men’s Indian Premier League between 2018 and 22. The sale of WPL’s five franchises and media rights alone raised nearly $690 million and the Indian cricket board has lined up an impressive array of sponsors for the 22-match tournament. Several female cricketers experienced the biggest payday of their careers in last month’s player auction, where teams each had $1.45 million to spend on recruiting players. Kaur has predicted the competition will be a game-changer for women’s cricket. Her deputy for India, Smriti Mandhana, heads Royal Challengers Bangalore. Captain Meg Lanning, reflecting Australia’s dominance in women’s cricket, will lead Delhi Capitals, while her national teammates Beth Mooney (Gujarat) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) will also take on leadership roles. As in the men’s IPL, the WPL does not feature a single Pakistani player given the soured political relations between the cricket-mad neighbours. Indian batsman Jemimah Rodrigues had no doubts that WPL would help India bridge the gap with Australia. “We’ve been pushing the doors for a very long time, we’re getting there, we’re getting very close,” Rodrigues, Lanning’s deputy in Delhi, told reporters. “I’m sure the WPL will change a lot for women’s cricket. “You’ll find a lot of superstars coming out of it, a lot of leaders or a lot of competition winners, I’d say.” Gujarat captain Mooney, who was unable to help her side’s cause in their opener after going off injured, said she would try to instill fearlessness in her teammates, a trademark of the illustrious Australian team she was part of. “We see teams around the world and domestically back in Australia that you can quickly lose momentum if you let a couple of losses derail the group. It’s about seizing that momentum as well,” said Mooney, speaking ahead of the opening game. “I think the only way you can do that is to stay calm under pressure and always take the bravest option. I’ll try to instill that in the group as much as possible.” Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Edited by Himani Sarkar and Christian Radnedge Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

