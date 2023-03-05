Three lessons from Florida Gators’ first spring 2023 football practice





Florida held its first spring football practice Saturday on an overcast day with light rain at the Sanders practice fields. In total, Florida will hold 15 practices, including the Orange and Blue Game, which begins Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Swamp. It’s second spring training under Coach Billy Napier, who led UF to a 6-7 record last season. Here are three quick takeaways from the 15-minute open practice session: New Florida QB Graham Martz on target New Florida quarterback Graham Mertz was on time, on target for most of his throws with receivers. Mertz was most impressive on the sideline routes, hitting receivers Ricky Pearsall and Xzavier Johnson with long passes. There were a handful of receiver drops on throws to wide receivers and tight ends as well. Freshman wide receiver Andy Jean, an early enroller, was consistent in catching the ball and running his route. Mertz wore number 15 for the Gators, Tim Tebow and Anthony Richardson’s former number. Draft stock risesCam? Lamar? Former Florida QB Anthony Richardson sees some of both idols in himself Spring goalsFootball in Florida: 5 Storylines for Gators This Spring as Billy Napier Begins Season Two New DCReady or not, Austin Armstrong is now tasked with reviving Florida’s defenses Ja’Markis Weston goes from receiver to safety In a position change, former wide receiver Ja’Markis Weston was training in safety with the defensive backs. Weston, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound fourth-year junior from Clewiston, should add depth to that side of the ball. “JaMarkis is a guy who has played really well for us on special teams,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “He’s done well on the punt team and the cover team. And we do some drills where we ask those four core offensive players to participate in circuit tackling. I think the defensive staff felt like observing him in that environments he had the skills.” Linebacker Scooby Williams has also moved to an edge rusher spot and is at 6-2, 238. S Kamari Wilson, RB Montrell Johnson in contactless jerseys Safety Kamari Wilson and running back Montrell Johnson participated in drills, but wore black non-contract jerseys. Others who trained on the side with the training staff in non-contact jerseys included defensive back Ethan Pouncey, cornerback Aaron Gates, wide receiver Zak Sedaros and safety Cahron Rackley.

