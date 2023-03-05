Alex de Minaur stuns the tennis world in ‘incredible’ Acapulco drama





Aussie Alex de Minaur (pictured left) defeated No. 4 seed Holger Rune in a match that ended in harsh conditions at 2:57 a.m. local time. (Images: @TennisTV) Australian Alex de Minaur has stunned tennis world after defeating No. 4 seed Holger Rune to set up a blockbuster showdown against Tommy Paul following a freak drama in Acapulco. De Minaur has been in fine form since his brutal loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and has continued his rise in the rankings after winning a grueling and physical match against Rune 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. The 24-year-old Sydneysider took his game to the next level in Mexico after dropping just eight games in his three wins for Rune, after beating Mexican wildcard Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the opening round and Italian qualifier Jacopo Berrettini in the last 16 had defeated. The task was more challenging against the 19-year-old Danish superstar as the pair took to the track in damp conditions at nearly midnight. AU: Kyrgios move could shatter his girlfriend’s dream amid French Open doubts ‘VERY SAD’: Rafa Nadal’s announcement leaves tennis fans heartbroken However, the condition took its toll on Rune as he suffered from cramp several times during the match, as De Minuar used a similar tactic as against Andrey Rublev at the Rotterdam Open and tried to run the Danish star down the field. The Aussie then saved seven of the eight break points he faced during the match to win the two hour, 48 minute match, which ended at 3am local time. Fans were overwhelmed with joy for the Minaur as he advanced to the biggest final of his career at the ATP 500 event. However, many questions were asked about the schedule. In the game before, Fritz was defeated and knelt over a bucket while nearly throwing up due to the track conditions. The Minaur conducted interviews after his victory and most likely would not have gone to bed until 5-6 am. He posted a video of him in an ice bath 30 minutes into his game. Less than 24 hours after his win, he takes on Paul in the Acapulco final, leaving him little time for recovery. This prompted fans to slam scheduling—for a non-grand slam event—after such a brutal match. Story continues Alex de Minaur was thrilled to reach the Acapuloc final After the match, Alex de Minaur praised his opponent saying that the match was as tough as it looked. “It feels great. It feels like I deserved it,” said De Minaur. I held on, I stayed tough. It’s not easy because he’s a great player. He sometimes knocked me off the field and didn’t really let me do much. But I managed to salvage a few crucial break points and keep giving myself chances. Next up is American Tommy Paul who defeated his compatriot Fritz after the No. 3 seed suffered physical problems in the harsh conditions. Alex De Minaur (photo) has reached the final of the Mexico Open in Acapulco. (Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) It will be a great match, said De Minaur about Paul being in good shape. I’m looking forward to a fight and to just go out and leave everything there. “There’s not much else you can do. Enjoy the moment. At least the Minaur will now move to No. 19 in the world after Acapulco, making it into the Top 20 for the first time in years.” with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.

