No. 13 men’s ice hockey falls to No. 2 Hobart in NEHC final, 5-1





GENEVA, NY— Sophomore Luke Aquaro (Yardley, Pa.) scored two goals and junior Jonah Alexander (Toronto, Ontario) scored a goal and two assists as second-seeded and top-seeded defeated No. 13 Hobart College and third-seeded Babson College, 5-1, in the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) men’s ice hockey game Saturday night at The Cooler. With the result, defending champion Babson had broken his three-game winning streak to finish the season 17-9-2 overall, as Hobart won his ninth game in a row to improve to 26-2. The Statesmen earned automatic conference berth in the NCAA Division III Championship and will face their opponent in the first round on Monday. First year Brendan Kennedy (Georgetown, Ontario) scored the lone goal for the Beavers, an unassisted goal in the second period. Senior goalkeeper Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, British Columbia) finished with 37 saves in the setback. Freshman Tanner Daniels (Edinboro, Pennsylvania) and graduate student Zach Tyson (Dublin, Ohio) also scored for the Statesmen in the win. Sophomore Shane Shell (Westfield, NJ) collected two assists and juniors Matthieu (Westminster, Colo.) and Artem Buzoverya (Kharkiv, Ukraine) registered one assist each. Freshman Damon BeaveR (Whitby, Ontario) made 14 saves in goal to improve his season record to 15-2. It took the Statesmen just two minutes and 36 seconds after the opening face-off to put their first point on the scoreboard when Alexander stole a free pass into the slot and fired a shot past Hildebrand. The hosts doubled their lead at 11:21 in the opening frame when Aquaro converted a pass from behind the net from Alexander to extend their lead to 3-0 with 2:07 left in the period when Daniels buried a rebound in an empty net after Hildebrand stopped a shot from Wuth’s right. The three-goal burst came as a result of Hobart outsmarting the visitors 17–4 in the first 20 minutes. The Beavers were outshot 17-8 in the second period, but managed to get back into the game with the lone goal on the frame. Kennedy picked up a loose puck behind the net, circled to the right circle and fired a shot that was blocked. He picked up the loose puck and fired a second shot that went through traffic and past Beaver to bring the Green and White within two goals with 6:47 left in the second period. After Babson knocked out the first penalty of the game late in the second period, the Beavers opened the third period with a power play on a Hobart penalty with 14 seconds left in the second. The Statesmen struck a blow to Babson’s hopes with a short-handed goal at 1:02 of the third period, when Tyson intercepted a breakaway attempt at the blue line and went in alone on Hildebrand, sliding a shot between the pads for a 4-1 Hobart. pipe. The hosts sealed victory on Aquaro’s second goal of the game into an empty net with 5:22 remaining. Hobart beat the Beavers 8-3 in the third period and 42-15 before the game. Both teams came empty with the man advantage, Babson with two chances and Hobart with three. GAME NOTES

• Babson is an all-time 11-9-5 against the Statesmen in a run dating back to the 1987-88 season, dropping all three games this season.

• The Beavers, who attempted to win back-to-back conference championship games for the first time since 2013 and 2014, are now 7-12 all-time in conference titles.

• Kennedy’s goal was the 45th by a Babson freshman this season, accounting for 48.9 percent of Beaver goals.

• Hildebrand finished the season with 1.69 goals against average, a .939 save percentage and a 15-6-2 record, which ranks sixth on Babson’s all-time single-season list for GAA, seventh in save percentage and tied for eighth for wins.

