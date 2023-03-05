Paddle to the Medal: 17-year-old table tennis players race relentlessly to the top

This story is part of Youtopia’s International Women’s Day series. We put the spotlight on women who excel in their field.

Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of eating disorders.



In the world of sports, winning one title is already an impressive feat, let alone logging two in the space of days.

National paddler Ser Lin Qian did just that at age 16, when she took both the U17 and U19 Girls Singles titles at the 2022 World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender in Metz, France.

But she didn’t just achieve that under normal circumstances. Lin Qian had to overcome her opponents without her coach on the court.

When we arrived for the game, my coach contracted COVID-19. She couldn’t coach me at the back because she was quarantined in the hotel room for the entire game. So it was challenging for me because I had to play alone.

Lin Qian attributes her great performance during the match to her composure and support from teammates. I told myself it’s okay. I tried not to let it affect me because I know my coach will support me wherever she is, she says.

While navigating an entire game without her coach may sound like an insurmountable task, it’s just one of the many obstacles the now 17-year-old Lin Qian has had to overcome over the past decade in her quest to become a national athlete.

Her journey in the sport started way back in 2011 when she was just five years old.

Lin Qian’s mother was introduced to the sport by a friend who trained at a zone training center of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA). Lin Qian’s mother then decided to enroll her in classes at the Clementi Zone Training Center, intending to strengthen her immunity through physical activity. .

She also took ballet and Chinese dance lessons at the time. After a while, she found it difficult to juggle between the sport and the dances because there was not enough time. After careful deliberation, she finally chose to focus her time on table tennis.

Her coach at the time had seen the potential in Lin Qian and encouraged her to continue with the sport.

As if her coach had looked into a crystal ball, Lin Qian achieved her first championship victory at just eight years old in the Nurture Cup.

That was a turning point where I thought, wow, I’m really enjoying it, she recalls.

I decided I needed to train more and take it more seriously. And maybe it really could be something I want to pursue.

The tough decisions didn’t just stop there.

After graduating from Nanyang Primary School, Lin Qian was shown another intersection of which school she wanted to pursue her secondary education at.

She had to consider her parents’ desire for her to study at Nanyang Girls High, the peer pressure to choose Raffles Girls School, and an arguably obvious choice for Singapore Sports School. Although many of her friends chose Raffles Girls School, her desire to one day represent Singapore at the big games drew her to the Sports School.

I knew the gym would support me in many ways. If I have to go abroad for competitions, they actually have a plan to make sure I don’t fall behind, she shares.

But even with the gym’s robust training program, Lin Qian wouldn’t exactly equate her time there with smooth or easy.

The days were packed, with classes from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and training sessions from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. An hour of dinner provided a short break before training would resume at 7pm and continue until 9pm.

In the midst of the hectic training schedule and strictness, Lin Qian’s young and promising career almost came to an abrupt end. In her second year at the gym, she developed an eating disorder that would jeopardize her future.

It actually started with just going on a diet. My coach had reminded us to watch (watch our weight) in case too much pressure gets on our knees. It started very innocently so I just stopped bubble tea and ate less which worked well at first.

But somehow I had no idea what was happening and I ended up in a difficult situation.

The days following the illness were tough. Sometimes she fainted and was hospitalized. She was unable to train as before and was robbed of opportunities to compete abroad.

Self-doubt began to creep in, eroding her faith and determination.

Lin Qian remembers asking herself: Can I recover and continue to play table tennis? It really didn’t feel like I could.

Fortunately, with the love and support of her parents, coaches and friends, Lin Qian was able to bounce back stronger. Slowly but surely she made a full recovery and was able to get back on her way to the big games.

Although it was a dark time, Lin Qian looked back and drew strength from the experience. This had taught her to be kinder to herself and to let go of the self-expectations of being perfect.

I have to say that I am actually not such a positive thinking person since I was young. So I tend to think about things in a negative way.

So (there was) definitely a lot of self-doubt and no self-confidence. It has only gotten much better in recent years.

Since then, she has made significant progress in her career. This includes the monumental milestone of being promoted from the intermediate squad to the national team in early 2022.

…a few years ago I saw my seniors Xin Ru and Rui Xuan promoted to the national team.

That was when I was very motivated, because I had always looked up to them. So when I finally heard the news, I was very happy. And it really spurred me on to train even harder.

But the icing on the cake was crowned the Sportswoman of the Year at the annual Singapore Sports Awards in the same year. During her acceptance speech, Lin Qian paid tribute to her mother, calling her the strongest pillar of support and her greatest strength.

I got emotional thanking my mom because I know she’s supported me a lot, maybe even more than I know because she emigrated here, so she may have had a lot of difficulties going through the transition. So I’m just really happy that I was able to really try my best and prove to her that what she’s been through is really worth it, she explains.

Even with the promotion to the national team and the many accolades, Lin Qian still had a lot more to prove. Although she has her sights set on representing Singapore at the big games, she is still getting comfortable with the adult competition.

Unlike the youth league, she shares that the adult opponents are more experienced. You just have to prepare more mentally, physically and technically to actually play with them.

Lin Qian now spends 30 hours a week training at STTA and finds herself focusing more on technical training. The technical training includes multiballs, doubles and competition simulation.



Although the pace of training has increased significantly to adapt to the new demands, her love for the sport remains unwavering. She remains laser focused on one thing, her end goal. My goal is to represent Singapore in big competitions, and that will never change, she says.

Recognizing that she has more on her plate and big shoes to fill, Lin Qian has made a deliberate effort to set her pace and live up to her own expectations.

In today’s world it is very competitive. And everyone wants to be perfect. Honestly, I don’t think there is a definition of perfect.

…Just find what you are capable of and what you excel at. And believe in yourself and don’t be influenced by other people’s words and comments.

As for those who are hesitant to take the first step towards chasing their dreams, she has the following advice:

If they really want to do it, just do it and don’t get too caught up in other people’s comments or stereotypes, do what you like and leave no regrets.



And in the end it will be worth it.

Lin Qian will represent Singapore as one of the wildcards at the Singapore Smash from 7 to 19 March. She will compete in the Women’s Singles Qualifier and the Women’s Doubles Main Draw.