Sports
Paddle to the Medal: 17-year-old table tennis players race relentlessly to the top
This story is part of Youtopia’s International Women’s Day series. We put the spotlight on women who excel in their field.
Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of eating disorders.
In the world of sports, winning one title is already an impressive feat, let alone logging two in the space of days.
National paddler Ser Lin Qian did just that at age 16, when she took both the U17 and U19 Girls Singles titles at the 2022 World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender in Metz, France.
But she didn’t just achieve that under normal circumstances. Lin Qian had to overcome her opponents without her coach on the court.
When we arrived for the game, my coach contracted COVID-19. She couldn’t coach me at the back because she was quarantined in the hotel room for the entire game. So it was challenging for me because I had to play alone.
Lin Qian attributes her great performance during the match to her composure and support from teammates. I told myself it’s okay. I tried not to let it affect me because I know my coach will support me wherever she is, she says.
While navigating an entire game without her coach may sound like an insurmountable task, it’s just one of the many obstacles the now 17-year-old Lin Qian has had to overcome over the past decade in her quest to become a national athlete.
Her journey in the sport started way back in 2011 when she was just five years old.
Lin Qian’s mother was introduced to the sport by a friend who trained at a zone training center of the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA). Lin Qian’s mother then decided to enroll her in classes at the Clementi Zone Training Center, intending to strengthen her immunity through physical activity. .
She also took ballet and Chinese dance lessons at the time. After a while, she found it difficult to juggle between the sport and the dances because there was not enough time. After careful deliberation, she finally chose to focus her time on table tennis.
Her coach at the time had seen the potential in Lin Qian and encouraged her to continue with the sport.
As if her coach had looked into a crystal ball, Lin Qian achieved her first championship victory at just eight years old in the Nurture Cup.
That was a turning point where I thought, wow, I’m really enjoying it, she recalls.
I decided I needed to train more and take it more seriously. And maybe it really could be something I want to pursue.
The tough decisions didn’t just stop there.
After graduating from Nanyang Primary School, Lin Qian was shown another intersection of which school she wanted to pursue her secondary education at.
She had to consider her parents’ desire for her to study at Nanyang Girls High, the peer pressure to choose Raffles Girls School, and an arguably obvious choice for Singapore Sports School. Although many of her friends chose Raffles Girls School, her desire to one day represent Singapore at the big games drew her to the Sports School.
I knew the gym would support me in many ways. If I have to go abroad for competitions, they actually have a plan to make sure I don’t fall behind, she shares.
But even with the gym’s robust training program, Lin Qian wouldn’t exactly equate her time there with smooth or easy.
The days were packed, with classes from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and training sessions from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. An hour of dinner provided a short break before training would resume at 7pm and continue until 9pm.
In the midst of the hectic training schedule and strictness, Lin Qian’s young and promising career almost came to an abrupt end. In her second year at the gym, she developed an eating disorder that would jeopardize her future.
It actually started with just going on a diet. My coach had reminded us to watch (watch our weight) in case too much pressure gets on our knees. It started very innocently so I just stopped bubble tea and ate less which worked well at first.
But somehow I had no idea what was happening and I ended up in a difficult situation.
The days following the illness were tough. Sometimes she fainted and was hospitalized. She was unable to train as before and was robbed of opportunities to compete abroad.
Self-doubt began to creep in, eroding her faith and determination.
Lin Qian remembers asking herself: Can I recover and continue to play table tennis? It really didn’t feel like I could.
Fortunately, with the love and support of her parents, coaches and friends, Lin Qian was able to bounce back stronger. Slowly but surely she made a full recovery and was able to get back on her way to the big games.
Although it was a dark time, Lin Qian looked back and drew strength from the experience. This had taught her to be kinder to herself and to let go of the self-expectations of being perfect.
I have to say that I am actually not such a positive thinking person since I was young. So I tend to think about things in a negative way.
So (there was) definitely a lot of self-doubt and no self-confidence. It has only gotten much better in recent years.
Since then, she has made significant progress in her career. This includes the monumental milestone of being promoted from the intermediate squad to the national team in early 2022.
…a few years ago I saw my seniors Xin Ru and Rui Xuan promoted to the national team.
That was when I was very motivated, because I had always looked up to them. So when I finally heard the news, I was very happy. And it really spurred me on to train even harder.
But the icing on the cake was crowned the Sportswoman of the Year at the annual Singapore Sports Awards in the same year. During her acceptance speech, Lin Qian paid tribute to her mother, calling her the strongest pillar of support and her greatest strength.
I got emotional thanking my mom because I know she’s supported me a lot, maybe even more than I know because she emigrated here, so she may have had a lot of difficulties going through the transition. So I’m just really happy that I was able to really try my best and prove to her that what she’s been through is really worth it, she explains.
Even with the promotion to the national team and the many accolades, Lin Qian still had a lot more to prove. Although she has her sights set on representing Singapore at the big games, she is still getting comfortable with the adult competition.
Unlike the youth league, she shares that the adult opponents are more experienced. You just have to prepare more mentally, physically and technically to actually play with them.
Lin Qian now spends 30 hours a week training at STTA and finds herself focusing more on technical training. The technical training includes multiballs, doubles and competition simulation.
Although the pace of training has increased significantly to adapt to the new demands, her love for the sport remains unwavering. She remains laser focused on one thing, her end goal. My goal is to represent Singapore in big competitions, and that will never change, she says.
Recognizing that she has more on her plate and big shoes to fill, Lin Qian has made a deliberate effort to set her pace and live up to her own expectations.
In today’s world it is very competitive. And everyone wants to be perfect. Honestly, I don’t think there is a definition of perfect.
…Just find what you are capable of and what you excel at. And believe in yourself and don’t be influenced by other people’s words and comments.
As for those who are hesitant to take the first step towards chasing their dreams, she has the following advice:
If they really want to do it, just do it and don’t get too caught up in other people’s comments or stereotypes, do what you like and leave no regrets.
And in the end it will be worth it.
Lin Qian will represent Singapore as one of the wildcards at the Singapore Smash from 7 to 19 March. She will compete in the Women’s Singles Qualifier and the Women’s Doubles Main Draw.
|
Sources
2/ https://youthopia.sg/read/iwd-table-tennis-ser-lin-qian-paddle-to-the-medal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paddle to the Medal: 17-year-old table tennis players race relentlessly to the top
- Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane with lightning speed to claim heavyweight title in UFC 285 main event
- The Milan Stock Exchange closes the week’s performance on a positive note-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News
- Send Multiple Google Calendar Invitations Using Google App Script
- The whole nation supports Imran Khan: Qureshi
- Donald Trump speaks to CPAC, says indictment won’t derail 2024 presidential campaign
- As Turkey’s earthquake death toll rises, so does anger at the government
- Google’s Bard Head Reportedly Says Future Chatbot AI Isn’t Just About Search
- Argentina was hit by a massive power cut
- President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi arrive in Bandung to inaugurate four infrastructure projects
- A new small boat law could prevent arrivals from seeking asylum while in the UK.
- Katie Ledecky’s nine-game winning streak on American soil snapped by Summer McIntosh