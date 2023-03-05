Duke Sweeps Carolina, Secures No. 4 Seed in ACC Tournament





Next game: vs. ACC Tournament Quarterfinals 9-3-2023 | 2.30 PM IN THE EVENING ESPN/2 March 09 (Thu) / 2:30 p.m in return for ACC Tournament Quarter Finals CHAPEL HILL Duke held North Carolina without a field goal for the final 4:20 of action and Kyle Filipowski scored a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double as the Blue Devils (23-8, 14-6) defeated the Tar Heels (19-12, 11-9), 62-57, on Saturday night. With the win, Duke ended North Carolina’s 19th season win in ACC rivalry history (1953–54). Filipowski was one of four Blue Devils to score in double figures on Saturday-evening. The freshman was accompanied by junior captain Jeremy Roach who had 10 points and his classmates, Tyrese Proctor And Mark Mitchell which finished with 13 and 10, respectively. Carolina was held to 57 points in both games this season against Duke, marking the Tar Heels’ lowest points tally against Duke since an 82–50 loss at Jon Scheyer ‘sSenior night in 2010. Duke finishes the regular season with the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament, marking the Blue Devils’ ACC best 15th top-five ACC finish in the last 16 seasons and 37th in the last 40. With the No. 4 seed, Duke creatures will play at the ACC Tournament on Thursday in the quarterfinals against either No. 5 Pitt, No. 12 Florida State or No. 13 Georgia Tech. The game tips at 2:30 p.m. from the Greensboro Coliseum. HOW IT HAPPENED The Duke defense picked up where it left off in the first game against North Carolina, blocking three North Carolina shots in the first two minutes of the game. The Blue Devils trailed by only one possession, 5–2, during the first media timeout of the game.

Jeremy Roach tied the game right from halftime and scored his first three-pointer of the night. The Blue Devils claimed their first lead, 7-5, on the next possession, courtesy of a Tyrese Proctor pull up float.

Proctor became the first Blue Devil in double digits after a laid back layup gave the freshmen 11 points to give them a four-point lead, 39-35, with 16:18 on the clock. Filipowski capped off his 14th double-double of the year with an offensive rebound and a powerful dunk on Duke’s next possession.

A transition is over Mark Mitchell opened Duke’s biggest lead of the game to date, 43-37, at 2:02 PM. North Carolina responded with a seven-run run over a 1:37 time frame, leading to a Duke timeout with just over 12 minutes left to play.

Duke is now 7-2 this season in games decided by five points or less.

For the season, Duke has now held 27 of 31 opponents below their season average. Carolina came in with an average of 77.1 points.

Duke is now 23-4 in games, holding an opponent below his season scoring average.

It is the 11th time this season that a Duke opponent has failed to score more than 60 points.

Duke held Carolina 5-of-23 from three-point range (.217), marking the 17th time this season Duke held a team under .300 for the game.

Duke has now recorded at least one three-point goal in 1,184 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

freshman Kyle Filipowski was 4-for-5 from the free throw line in the last five minutes of the game.

has 11 double-digit scoring games in the past 15 games. Jeremy Roach recorded a game-high three steals. QUOTES “I’m proud of what we’ve done. Our defense was in the top 10 in the country for the month of February. We’ve been as consistent as anyone in the country. And we’ve been through this enough, or at least I’m sitting here in the staff, where it doesn’t matter how you end the year, the postseason is different. We need to freshen up. This was a physical game. And we had to do some things to quell it out. But now we need to refocus , understanding post-season is a different animal. It’s a one-time thing and there’s a lot to learn from it. But faith is there for us, and that’s just as important as anything.” — head coach Jon Scheyer

“It’s a huge win. Just keep playing game by game. Don’t look too far ahead, don’t look back on our past. I think we did a great job staying together through our ups and downs. And I think we those are having a lot of fun, our chemistry is really starting to click now. We get together at the right time and it’s been good.” –freshman Tyrese Proctor Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMBB” to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s basketball. #Good week

