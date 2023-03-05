Kayshon Boutte, LSU wide football receiver, wrestling at NFL Combine





LSU football wide receiver Kayson Boute struggled with his testing on the NFL combination Saturday in Indianapolis. Boutte finished 39th among all wideouts on the combine in the 10-yard split (1.58 seconds) and last in the vertical (29 inches). He also finished second to last among wide receivers in the wide jump (9′ 10″). In the 40-yard dash, Boutte set unofficial times of 4.50 seconds (his first attempt) and 4.67 seconds. The better of the two times was 23rd among all wide receivers on the combine. Boutte struggled to the point where ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller couldn’t resist pointing it out. “LSU WR Kayshon Boutte is struggling today,” Miller wrote on Twitter before adding his vertical, wide jump and 40-yard dash results. Boutte’s disappointing team performance comes after a season in which he was an expected first-round draft pick and a preseason AP first-team All-American. He struggled to meet those preseason expectations, recording 48 passes for 538 yards and just two touchdowns in 11 games. While LSU won 10 games and upset Alabama, Boutte failed to generate chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels. COBBINS JOINS LSU4-star LB, Class of 2024 recruit Kolaj Cobbins committed to LSU football SUGGESTED LSU OPPOSITORS:Nick Saban says Alabama is one of LSU football’s suggested annual SEC games. Here are other two | Report LSU SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE:LSU 2023 Spring Training Football Schedule Announced After LSU’s defeat to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Boutte surprisingly announced that he was returning to Baton Rouge for his final season and forgoing the NFL Draft. But after LSU coach Brian Kelly announced he would not be available to play in the Citrus Bowl, Boutte changed course and decided to put his name in the draft. “(Kayshon) had to get all that information,” Kelly said ahead of the Tigers’ bowl game. “And once he did, he made the best decision for him and we support him 100 percent.” Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

