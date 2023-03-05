Michibata marks 100 win milestone as F&M wins men’s tennis





Next game: RIDE 5/3/2023 | 2:00 March 05 (Sun) / 2:00 PM RIDE History EWING, NJ Matthew Micbata eclipsed 100 career wins and the TCNJ men’s tennis team got two shutouts in a row with a 9-0 sweep visiting Franklin & Marshall on Saturday afternoon. Michibata joined women’s teammate Charlotte Roarty, who accomplished the feat in the century club’s first game of the day with an 8-4 victory alongside Harrison Maitland-Carter at number 1 doubles. After his No. 1 singles opponent retired in the first set, Michibata’s career record now stands at 101-51 (45-30 in singles and 56-21 in doubles). TCNJ (3-0) won the best of two tight doubles matches and a super breaker in the third set in singles against the Diplomats, a perennial Centennial Conference playoff contender. After the milestone of Michibata, Jacob Quijano And Albert Thomas defeated Cooper Knutson and Isaac Rockower by an 8-6 margin at No. 3. Eagle of the Earth And Nick Matkiwsky then defeated Pedro Norte and Gonzalo Gentou, 7-5, in a second lane tiebreaker to polish off the double sweep. After Michibata’s shortened win, Maitland-Carter officially sealed victory for the Lions with a 6-3, 6-1 rout of Rockower at No. 3 singles. Adrian Tsui stayed perfectly at No. 2 singles this year with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Zac Ashtiani, bringing his record to 8-0. Dirk Jordan And Brett Schuster lost five games apiece in comfortable straight-set victories over No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. Thomas and Gentou went the distance at No. 4, with the TCNJ rookie pulling off a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 thriller. The Lions are turning right to take on RIT on Sunday. The first service is set for 2 p.m

