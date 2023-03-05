WTT Series: Surprise Finalists in Goa

(by Steve Hopkins)

Harimoto fell in the semis, Moregard fell in the round of 16 and Fan Zhendong lost his opening match – three of the best players in the world suffered setbacks at this week’s WTT Contender event in Goa.

Fan received a bye in the opening round, but never really got into the rhythm in Goa – losing 3-2 to Korea’s Cho Daeseong. Cho fell behind 0-2, but then managed to win 12-10, 11-9, 11-8 games for the comeback. France’s young Felix Lebrun defeated Korea’s Lee Sangsu, then knocked out Truls Moregard and Jang Woojin before falling to Lin Shidong. Lin Shidong has had some impressive weeks in WTT events and this week added a quarterfinal victory over Lin Yun Ju to his list of achievements. Shidong then captained Lebrun and will face Liang Jingkun in the Final on Sunday.

The top European players all had problems early on. In addition to Moregard’s fall, Dang Qiu was upset by Korean Jang Woojin. Recent Euro 16 winner Darko Jorgic was upset by Jon Persson – and Persson then lost to An Jaehyun in the next round. The only European player to reach the Final 8 was Felix Lebrun.

Tomokazu Harimoto came in as the second seed, but he fell to Liang Jingkun in the semifinals (a small surprise as the two are close in the rankings). Jingkun also defeated Lin Gaoyuan en route to the final.

Liang Jingkun, 26, will face 17-year-old Lin Shidong on Sunday, with one of the oldest Chinese team members taking on the youngest.

Visit ButterflyOnline.com for the latest table tennis news and results