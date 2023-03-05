Bears win four titles on final night of Pac-12 Meet







CHUCKARELEI The Bears’ 400 free relay team, consisting of Jack Alexy, Bjorn Seeliger, Dylan Hawk and Matthew Jensen, set a conference record Saturday night.

Cal finishes second in the team standings

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. Cal’s men’s swimming and diving team ended the 2023 Pac-12 Championships with a booming Saturday, setting three meet records and winning four of the five events contested. The Bears could not take Arizona State for the team title. The Sun Devils won the team crown for the first time in the program’s history, ending Cal’s streak of five consecutive conference championships. Still, the Bears have stated that they will be their usual force at the NCAA Championships later this month, finishing fastest in the country three times this season. Junior Destin Lasco won his third straight Pac-12 title in the 200-meter backstroke, setting a conference meet record with a time of 1:36.94, which is also the nation’s best mark this season in the event. Teammate Hugo Gonzalez finished second, recording the second-fastest time nationally this year. “I didn’t expect that,” Lasco told the Pac-12 Network broadcast team. “But Hugo and I make each other better every day. He is one of the best training partners I’ve had in my entire life.” Seeliger captured his second straight conference title in the 100-meter freestyle and also broke a Pac-12 Championships record with a time of 40.90. That’s also the fastest mark in the national-level event this season. sophomore Gabriel Jett continued his breakaway performance with his second championship of the game, completing the 200 butterfly in a time of 1:39.27, another record that is the best in the country this year. Cal capped off a blistering session by setting the Pac-12 record and Pac-12 Championships record in the 400 free relay. Dylan Hawk Seeliger, Matthew Jensen And Jack Alexey completed the race in 2:45.67. The Bears will now turn their attention to the 2023 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis on March 22-25. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim), and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimmingandDiving).

