



Next game: at Mississippi State University 9-3-2023 | 03:00 Mar. 09 (Thu) / 3:00 PM bee Mississippi State University History AUBURN, Ala. No. 14 Auburn suffered its first home loss of the season in men’s tennis, as No. 9 Georgia recorded a 6-1 SEC victory Saturday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. “Against a Top 10 team you have to be razor sharp and I don’t think we were today,” says Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said. “When we play against a team like Georgia, we can’t give up so many cheap points, whether it’s not ready to call or misses the baseline. We have to be more focused and deliberate than we were today.” The Bulldogs were the victors in the doubles, with Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston winning 6-1 over Tyler Stice And Alejandro Moreno and then a 6-4 win by Teodor Giusca and Philip Henning over John Galka And Billy Blaydes . Georgia carried that momentum into singles. No. 67 Blake Croyder on top John Galka on court four with 6-3, 6-1 and Teodor Giusca down Raul Dubai on court five by a 6-4, 6-1 margin. Ethan Quinn, the fourth ranked singles player in the country, took the team victory for Georgia with a 6-4, 6-3 straight set victory over Auburn’s top ranked player (#103) Tyler Stice . After the team game was settled, Auburn freshmen Billy Blaydes put the Tigers on the lead with a three-set tiebreaker victory over Miguel Perez Pena by a score of 6–3, 3–6, 1–0, winning the tiebreaker by a margin of 10–8. Auburn, with its highest team ranking since 2012, is now 11-3 for the spring season, 1-1 in SEC action and 7-1 at home. Georgia is 8-5 overall and 2-0 in SEC competition. Auburn is on the road for the next week, with an SEC game on Thursday at No. 18 Mississippi State and a Sunday game at No. 62 Tulane. The Tigers’ next home game is Thursday, March 16 against No. 5 Kentucky at the Yarbrough Tennis Center (1717 Richland Road, Auburn); entry is free. #9 Georgia 6, #14 Maroon 1 Single people #4 Ethan Quinn (UGA) beats. #103 Tyler Stice (AU) 6-4, 6-3

Alejandro Moreno (AU) v #17 Philip Henning (UGA) def. Alejandro Moreno (AU) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8)

#115 Trent Bryde (UGA) defeats. Find Murgett (AU) 6-3, 7-5

#67 Blake Croyder (UGA) def. John Galka (AU) 6-3, 6-1

Teodor Giusca (UGA) defeated. Raul Dubai (AU) 6-4, 6-1

Billy Blaydes (AU) def. Miguel Perez Pena (UGA) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8) Doubles #46 Murgett/Dobai (AU) v #19 Quinn/Bryde (UGA) 5-6 Incomplete

Giusca/Henning (UGA) def. Folders/Sheets (AU) 6-4

Croyder/Britton Johnston (UGA) defeated. Stice/Moreno (AU) 6-1 Time of match: 2:34; Order of Finish: Doubles: 3.2; Singles: 4,5,1,3,6,2; Official: Donna Jerome

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2023/3/4/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-falls-to-no-9-georgia.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

