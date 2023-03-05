Pickleball popularity is increasing in the region

James Scott Baron The Free LanceStar



Some pickleball enthusiasts would like to see more facilities in the region dedicated to this popular sport.

Stafford has painted lines on a few outdoor tennis courts, said Donna Oliver, president of the SFS Pickleball League. The courts do not have a nice surface and the wingspan in tennis is much larger than in pickleball.

Certified pickleball instructor Lorraine Walton, who has played the sport for nearly a decade, said the lack of public courts in Stafford County and elsewhere led her to join the Rappahannock Area YMCA on Butler Road, which has six dedicated pickleball courts. The Y has plans to build a seventh indoor lane.

I joined it specifically because I wanted a place to play pickleball, Walton said.

The sport was invented in 1965 as a backyard kid’s game in the Pacific Northwest and has grown in popularity across the country in recent years. The problem is that newer players like Fredericksburg’s Allison Simila sometimes struggle to find an indoor pickleball court when it’s cold or raining outside.

People also read…

It’s busy, said Simila who started the sport last June. If (pickleball) gets more popular, we’ll be in trouble.

Late last year, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association reported that there were 4.8 million pickleball players in the US, but another study published around the same time by the Association of Pickleball Professionals said the number increased to 36.5 million. is.

What no one would dispute or discuss is that pickleball is one of, if not the fastest growing, sports in America, said Tom Webb, the APP’s chief marketing officer. It’s very clearly something that settles in very quickly.

Webb said the SFIA survey got to its numbers by asking survey participants about their involvement in a variety of sports, such as golf, tennis and running. He said his research targeted thousands of survey participants with specific questions about pickleball, including how often a respondent played the sport.

This is verifiable, credible consumer research, Webb said. Those numbers are a credible overview of what the American population is currently doing.

In a few weeks, Webb said his group will release even more data on pickleball players that dig deeper into the game’s demographics.

Pickleball’s growth rate is even greater than people now think, Webb said. And it’s a younger audience than people think now.

Webb said that two years ago, 90 pickleball facilities were opening each month in the US, but he said last year that number jumped to 120 new facilities being added each month.

That alone is a 25% growth in the amount of infrastructure over the course of a year and that’s a very large number, he said.

The popular paddle sport combines elements of badminton and ping pong using a hollow plastic ball with holes resembling a Wiffle ball. The game is played on indoor or outdoor courts that are about 1/3 the size of a traditional tennis court.

Players like Simila say pickleball is an inexpensive, healthy way to stay in shape.

I hate sports, I don’t like the gym and I knew I needed a sport to stay in shape, she said. I play every day.

The minimal bounce of the pickleballs, combined with the non-volley area of ​​the court known as the kitchen zone, gives the game a pace that ranges from soft lobs over the center of the 34-inch high net to more aggressive drive shots or overheads smashes towards opponents.

It’s fun to mix it up and play with the younger people who move a lot and those who are more advanced, said Spotsylvania County’s Danielle Szenas. In fact, you can not move at all and be very good at this sport.

Szenas admits she didn’t quite master the many rules of pickleballs when she first took to the field last September, but she said players who had been around for a while quickly showed her the ropes.

Just figure out who serves, when you serve, how many serves you get, after a while, it just clicks, she said. I didn’t know the kitchen for the first month until we played with some advanced players.

Local government officials say they are aware of the growing popularity of pickleballs across the region, and many say they have plans to build additional pickleball courts in the coming years to meet player needs.

Stafford County Parks Director Brion Southall said in July 2028 that a $145,000 resurfacing job will be started at John Lee Pratt Park to create six brand new pickleball courts.

He said some pickleball players have complained about the lack of bounce on Stafford’s existing outdoor courts because of a protective membrane added to the surface of the courts about 15 years ago. While that extra surface helps control cracks and undergrowth, Southall said a better surface could have been chosen for pickleball all those years ago if they could have predicted the sport’s explosive popularity.

Nobody knew about it, Southall said. (The membrane) was designed for tennis and those kinds of surfaces were used all over the country at the time.

Stafford has four pickleball courts in Pratt Park and three in Curtis Memorial Park. The county also has courts in the Stafford Community Center, the Rowser Building, and a court primarily used for classes in the Gari Melchers Complex.

Southall said funding for future pickleball courts in the county includes four to six new courts for southern Staffords upcoming Musselman Park. He said this was due to public pressure to build more courts after about 60 residents turned up at a town hall meeting in January to discuss future amenities in the new park.

Pickleball was highly regarded at that meeting, Southall said. There’s money for that.

Southall said the pickleball courts in the new park will be aesthetically blended with the overall theme of the 28-acre Hartwood lot and $355,000 has been earmarked for even more pickleball courts at other Stafford locations.

Nearly half a million dollars are planned and in the future for pickleball, Southall said. People want it and we support it.

Spotsylvania spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said there are three park sites that offer pickleball on existing tennis courts. One course is located in the Chancellor Community Center, while two lighted courses can be found in both Cosner and Keswick Parks. McGinnis said the county also has two indoor pickleball courts available at the Marshall Community Center for a minimal fee to play as part of their over-55s program.

McGinnis said the county recognizes more needs to be done to meet the future demands of Spotsylvania’s pickleball community and said $852,000 has been earmarked in the county capital improvement plan to accommodate more courts in the near future. build.

The county has plans to build eight lighted, dedicated pickleball fields beginning in the summer of 2024, McGinnis said. It is gaining popularity as more people are exposed to it.

Fredericksburgs relief parks and recreation director Mike Ward said that while there are no plans to build new courts in the city, several courts already exist that he believes meet residents’ needs.

In early 2013, he said the city had converted a former rodeo asphalt track for bicycles off Kenmore Avenue in Memorial Park into a pickleball field. Ward said pickleball players wanted more space within a year, so four more courts were added to the park.

I think it’s a very social sport, first of all, and second, it’s a sport that you can pick up very quickly, he said. It’s not a sport where you chase balls everywhere like tennis.

Culpeper opened its first set of public pickleball courts at Mountain Run Lake Park last October. Indoor multi-sport pickleball courts are also available to members at the PATH Fitness Center and Culpeper County Fieldhouse.