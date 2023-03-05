A&T hits four Homers in victory over Bucknell





EAST GREENBORO North Carolina A&T’s offense is explosive. In a 16-2 nonconference baseball victory over Bucknell on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, the Aggies posted season highs in runs scored (16), hits (16), RBI (15), home runs (4), walks (9) and at-bats (43) to continue showing off their offensive prowess so far this season. A&T’s four home runs came off sophomore canyon brown junior Michael Logan freshman Chris Moss and junior Louis Espinal . The Aggies, who improved to 5-5 on the season after Saturday’s win, average 6.6 runs and 10.8 hits per game. Three Aggies had at least three hits on Saturday, led by sophomore Shemar Dalton , who went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI. Brown scored five runs, went 3-for-6 and drove in three runs. Espinal, meanwhile, had a 3-for-5 day with three RBI’s and two runs scored. A&T scored at least one run in each of the first five innings to take a 10-1 lead. Brown started the fun in the first inning with an RBI to center field to score Tre Williams . Dalton’s double to left center field scored Brown for A&T’s first two runs. A&T added a run in the second with Espinal’s homer before his two-run RBI double marked a three-run third for the Aggies. freshman Chris Moss , who had the Aggies game-winning hit on Friday against Western Michigan, helped the Aggies put three more runs on the board against the Bison with a three-run blast to left field. It was Moss’ first career homer. The Aggies couldn’t fight their way to runs in the fifth, but they rallied with two outs when Williams was knocked out on a 2-0 pitch to reach base. Williams advanced to second base on a single by Brown, which led to Williams scoring on an error by Bison second baseman Billy Kender. After Bucknell’s Grant Voytovich homered in the seventh inning, the Aggies added six more runs. T.J. As who has hit safely in nine of the Aggies 10 games this season, hit a two-run single through the right before Sabine Roane hit an RBI sacrifice fly to right to increase A&T’s lead to 13-2. Brown’s two-run homer in the eighth and Logan’s solo shot in the ninth completed A&T’s score for the day. But don’t ignore Aggies’ pitching effort either. Making his second start of the season, junior right-handed pitcher Cole Kilpatrick (W, 1-2) went five innings, struckout three batters, walked one and gave up only one run. Freshman RHP Eve Hart went two innings and surrendered one run, and junior right-handers Jake’s crazy And Ethan Cutter pitched an inning apiece scoreless baseball. Chris DiFioore (1-2) got the loss for the Bison. A&T wraps up the weekend with its three-day game against Western Michigan as the two teams head out at 4 p.m.

