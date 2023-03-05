Women’s Premier League kicks off with a dazzling opening ceremony | Cricket news







Stars Kira Adani and Kriti Sanon mesmerized the audience with their mesmerizing performances on the famous Bollywood number at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy. The #TATAWPL kicks off in style! Kiara Advani’s entertaining performance gets the crowd going! https://t.co/cKfuGOCpEC — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1677936804000 NEW DELHI: A star-studded opening ceremony kicked off the inauguration Women’s Premier League to mark the seminal moment for women’s sports in India.Stars Kira Adani and Kriti Sanon mesmerized the audience with their mesmerizing performances on the famous Bollywood number at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy. Indian-born Canadian singer AP Dhillon added charm to the glittering ceremony as his electrifying performance on stage drove the crowd crazy.

Once the dancing and singing was done, BCCI president Roger Binnie secretary Jay Shah and a host of other board officials were called to the stage. An energetic performance ahead of an energetic #TATAWPL! Kriti Sanon lights up DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumba https://t.co/vpnPU1e28j — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1677937716000 The office bearers were followed by the captains of the five franchises – Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur. Then followed the unveiling of the very first WPL trophy.

The WPL has generated hundreds of millions of dollars even before the first pitch has been bowled and found a tumultuous base of support in the cricket-mad nation.

Teenage fan Anshu Singh told AFP from the stands that she was excited about the prospect of a successful women’s tournament to rival the lucrative Indian Premier League in the coming years. 1/ 8 Star-studded opening ceremony kicks off WPL inaugural Show captions Indian-born Canadian singer AP Dhillon performs at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Women’s Premier League at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani performs at the WPL awards ceremony at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon performs at the WPL opening ceremony at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Performers pose for photos ahead of the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) Opening Ceremony at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. BCCI Chairman Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah and a host of other board officials at the unveiling of the WPL trophy. Five Skippers Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy and Harmanpreet Kaur Unveiled WPL Trophy Players gather for a photo shoot at the WPL opening ceremony at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. “We are very grateful to see women playing cricket at a very high level,” she added.

Excited fans wearing Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants jerseys lined up outside the stadium chanting team slogans hours before the match started.

The WPL has netted India’s cricket board a shade less than $700 million in franchise and media rights, making it the world’s second most valuable domestic women’s sports league after American professional basketball. !How about THAT for an exciting performance #TATAWPL | @apdhillxn https://t.co/CuYbqWEo0a — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1677937900000 Some players will earn more for the three-week tournament than they normally would in a full year and Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the competition would benefit both cricketers and the sport.

“The young girls who haven’t been given enough opportunities, for them it’s a great platform where they can express themselves,” she told reporters on Friday. The moment we’ve all been waiting for! # https://t.co/sqPBJjWw7A — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) 1677938235000 “I think this tournament will help us build a good team for Indian cricket in the future.”

James Savage of the Deloitte Sports Business Group told AFP this week that the WPL was an unprecedented investment that reflected the “massive growth potential” of women’s cricket.

(with AFP inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/wpl/womens-premier-league-begins-with-a-glittering-opening-ceremony/articleshow/98417166.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos