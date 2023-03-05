Men’s Hockey beats Mercyhurst 4-3 in OT; progress in Atlantic Hockey Tournament





ROCHESTER, NY RIT senior defender Gianfranco Cassaro scored the game-winning goal 3:09 into overtime to clinch the Tigers’ 4-3 victory over a visiting Mercyhurst in Game 2 of Saturday’s Atlantic Hockey Tournament quarterfinals. Coupled with Friday’s 5-3 victory, the top-seeded RIT completed the sweep of the eighth-seeded Lakers to advance to next weekend’s Semifinals against an opponent to be determined. The best-of-three series will be played this Friday-Sunday, March 10-12 at the Gene Polisseni Center. HOW IT HAPPENED Mercyhurst opened the scoring at 4:36 of the first period. Cade Townend fired a shot from the point that trickled under RIT’s second goaltender Tommy Scarphones pads and was tipped over by Mickey Burns.

pads and was tipped over by Mickey Burns. Tiger freshman Xavier Lapointe took a feed over the top of the zone and tied the score on a blast from the left throw-in circle at 10:42 of the first period.

took a feed over the top of the zone and tied the score on a blast from the left throw-in circle at 10:42 of the first period. The Lakers retook the lead at 7:23 after Eric Esposito stole a puck in the neutral zone and skated back to beat Scarfone one-on-one with a back shot into the left post.

Mercyhurst opened up a 3-1 lead at 14:57 of the second inning after Marco Reifenberger fired a wrist shot over Scarfone’s glove from the left throwing circle.

RIT made it a one-goal game with a power play goal with 1:47 left in the second. Freshmen ahead Simon Isabella collected a puck at the top of the slot and scored on a wrist shot that deflected after glancing at a Laker defenseman in front of him.

collected a puck at the top of the slot and scored on a wrist shot that deflected after glancing at a Laker defenseman in front of him. Junior forward Cody Laskosky tied the game, 3-3, with 16:14 left in the third. Cassaro skated a puck from the center of the ice all the way around the Laker net before making a pass to Laskosky from behind the left post for a stick-side finish from the lock.

tied the game, 3-3, with 16:14 left in the third. Cassaro skated a puck from the center of the ice all the way around the Laker net before making a pass to Laskosky from behind the left post for a stick-side finish from the lock. RIT killed the remaining 1:56 of a penalty to begin overtime, before Mercyhurst was called for having too many players on the ice with 17:39 on the clock. Senior forward Caleb Moretz dug a puck off the left halfboards and got the puck on point to Laskosky. Laskosky slid a puck to Cassaro at the top of the right throw-in circle for a one-time timer from the bottom of the crossbar into the top left corner of the net for the winner of the game. GAME NOTES RIT improved to 20-8 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament, including a 14-3 home scoreline, while advancing to the semifinals for the 10th time in 12 quarterfinals.

Cassaro’s OT game winner was his 30th point and 13th score of the season. He finished the regular season tied for first among the nation’s defenders in goals scored.

Scarfone was credited with 32 saves for his 13th 30-plus save attempt of the season as he improved to 21-9-1 this winter.

Lapointe’s goal was the first of his career in a Tiger jersey.

RIT finished the game with 44 shots, the second most this season, after finishing with 52 in Friday’s decision.

Mercyhurst goaltender Tyler Harmon was credited with 40 saves in the defeat. He also stopped 47 shots in Friday’s setback. WHAT’S NEXT All three of the other Atlantic Hockey Tournament quarterfinals went to decisive game-three on Sunday. Stay informed AtlanticHockeyOnline.com and RITathetics.com who will host the Tiger next weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2023/3/4/mens-hockey-defeats-mercyhurst-4-3-in-ot-advances-in-atlantic-hockey-tournament.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos