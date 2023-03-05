Rita M. Post

February 3, 1935 February. December 11, 2023
THE VILLAGES, FLRita M. Post, 88, of The Villages, FL, passed away February 11, 2023.
She was born in Madison, WI, on February 3, 1935, daughter of the late Ernest and Helen Rano. She graduated from Central High School in Madison, WI, and married John S. Post on June 16, 1954. They lived in Davenport, IA for 42 years before moving to The Villages, FL in 2006.
Rita was devoted to her faith. She believed in working hard and always keeping busy with a smile. Rita was the bookkeeper for the family-owned Happy Joe Pizza Parlors in Fargo and Grand Forks, ND. She ran the BIX 7 mile road race for 25 years and placed 3rd in her age group the first year she ran. Did many bike rides in eastern Iowa (i.e. TOGIR The Other Great Iowa Ride). Started playing golf in her fifties and hit two holes-in-one. After moving to The Villages, she and John played pickleball and competed in the Senior Olympics for four years. Rita also competed in bowling and played a deceptive table tennis game. However, by far her favorite activity was to attend and encourage her family in every activity they participated in, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The annual Post-a-Plooza family gathering at Jim and Gretchens on Bass Lake, WI was the highlight of her and John’s annual summer trip up north.
She was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Women’s Guild, Small Christian Community and a former member of the Cornbelt Running Club.
Rita is survived by her husband of 67 years John; sons: Tom Post, Blue Grass, IA, Mike (Cheryl) Post, Fargo, ND, Ed (Paula) Post, Blue Grass, IA, Jim (Gretchen) Post, Stoughton, WI, David Post (Kelly Thornburg), West Liberty , IA; son-in-law, Jeff Harris, Des Moines, IA; and also 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Karen Harris.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM. There will be a service in Davenport, IA at a later date prior to burial at Rock Island National Cemetery.
The family especially thanks Cornerstone Hospice, especially nurses Maria, Kathy and Andrea who provided wonderful care and support to our mother.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cornerstone Hospice, 4215 County Road 561, Tavares, FL 32778.