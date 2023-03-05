Women’s basketball meets Villanova in semifinals of BIG EAST tournament

Uncasville, Connecticut — After earning convincing victories on the opposing team’s home floor this season, Creighton and Villanova will face each other for a third time in the BIG EAST Tournament Semifinals on March 5 at 4:30 PM (CT) on FS1.

Series with Villanova: Bluejays lead 11-9

Home: 6-3 Away: 4-6 Neutral: 1-0

The Bluejays lead the overall series with Villanova, 11-9, with the two teams splitting a few games this season.

Series game by game

Date Score opponent

12/28/13 Villanova W, 65-58

2/1/14 at Villanova L, 54-68

1/9/15 Villanova L, 61-65

3/1/15 in Villanova L, 53-61

5/1/16 at Villanova W, 65-62

29-01-16 Villanova W, 53-48

3/6/16 @ vs. Villanova W, 57-48

1/10/17 Villanova W, 60-46

2/3/17 in Villanova W, 47-44

12/28/17 #18 Villanova W, 69-54

2/25/18 at Villanova L, 48-55

1/4/19 Villanova L, 52-54

2/3/19 at Villanova L, 62-67 (2ot)

12/31/19 at Villanova W, 58-42

28-02-20 Villanova W, 67-47

12/19/20 at Villanova L, 68-73

12/5/21 Villanova W, 72-58

23-01-22 at Villanova L, 64-74

2/12/22 at #25 Villanova W, 67-46

@ = played in Chicago, Illinois.

= BIG EAST Tournament Game

Flanery against Villanova

Flanery is 11-9 against Villanova and coaches every Creighton meeting with the Wildcats. Flan is 2-3 against current Wildcat head coach Denise Dillon.

Summary of last meeting: Villanova 73, Creighton 57

January 20, 2023 (Omaha, Neb.)

A cold first quarter dug too deep as the Creighton women’s basketball team lost 73-57 to #22 Villanova on Friday, January 20.

The first quarter was the difference in the game, as Villanova went 10-for-15 (66.7%) as the Bluejays were held at 0-for-15 (0%) only to fall behind after ten minutes with 26-6. The second quarter improved, but the Bluejays trailed 46-19 at the half and shot 4-of-28 (14.3%).

Creighton found his rhythm in the second half, going 13-for-23 (56.5%) in the final 20 minutes, but the deficit was too great to overcome.

Four Bluejays finished in double figures as juniors Lauren Jensen (Lakeville, Minnesota), Morgan Mali (Crete, Neb.) and senior Carly single (Topeka, Kan.) All gained 11 points while juniors Mallory brake (Hastings, Minn.) finished with 10 points.

Villanova got a game-high 23 points from Maddy Siegrist to set Villanova’s scoring record with 2,414 career points. Lucy Olsen and Maddie Burke also contributed 19 and 15 points, respectively, for the Wildcats.

Scouting Villanova (27-5)

Villanova has won 18 of the last 20 games and fell to Connecticut twice. The Wildcats have the two-time BIG EAST Player of the Year in Maddy Siegrist, who goes into Sunday’s game averaging 28.9 ppg and 9.3 rpg.

While Siegrist is the most dominant player in the league, the Wildcats are more than just Siegrist. In the win over Creighton at Omaha, Maddie Burke threw down five threes and Lucy Olsen has

developed into a very capable second option.

Villanova are a very fundamental team that are doing well from the charity streak (77.3%) and have returned to being one of the best in the country with the fewest turnovers, averaging just over 10 per match.

Scouting Creighton (22-7, 15-5 BIG EAST)

The Bluejays are playing their best basketball of the season. Creighton have won 10 of their last 11 matches and 13 of 15.

Creighton’s attack is led by the trio of Lauren Jensen (15.7 pages), Morgan Mali (15.5 pages), and by Emma Ronsiek (12.6 pages).

The key to the Bluejays’ improved play over the past 15 games has been defense. Creighton has held under-60 teams in nine of the last 15 games.

Keys To the Game on Sunday, March 5

Maddy Siegrist is brilliant if given one chance, However, letting her get offensive rebounds and easy buckets makes her unstoppable.

Likewise, it increases the difficulty of slowing down Siegrist when she gets to the free-throw line. Fatigue: Both Creighton and Villanova put a lot of effort into winning emotional victories on Saturday. The Wildcats have the advantage of having a few more hours of rest and not being forced to work overtime.

Bluejays and Wildcats run tight to semifinals

Creighton and Villanova each got much more than a scare in the BIG EAST quarterfinals before advancing to Sunday’s encounter.

Trailing 62-57 with 16 seconds left against Seton Hall, the Bluejays got a pair of treys to force overtime and a buzzer that went back to sink the Pirates.

Villanova, meanwhile, ended their encounter with DePaul with a 7-0 run over the final 1:33. Along the way, the Blue Demons missed four free throws. Villanova earned the win when Lucy Olsen made a mistake with less than a second left, sinking the first for the win.

Bluejays’ big three steps ahead in prime time

In the fourth quarter and overtime against Seton Hall on March 4, Creighton’s trio of by Emma Ronsiek , Morgan Mali And Lauren Jensen scored 30 of the Bluejays’ 33 points.

Ronnick 12

Little 11

Jensen 7

Maly and Ronsiek send Bluejays Comback

Down 62-57 with 16.2 seconds left, Creighton used a timeout to advance the ball. Clearing the way for a cross court inbound pass from junior by Emma Ronsiek to fellow junior Morgan Mali for a trifecta.

After Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Lane went 1-for-2 from the free throw line to make it 63-60 with 12 seconds left, Ronsiek downed a trey with 8 seconds left to finally go to overtime. force.

In the extra session, Maly collected a miss from Ronsiek for a drop as time expired to secure Creighton’s 75-74 victory in overtime against Seton Hall in the BIG EAST quarterfinal.

Maly records second double-double in three games

The winning putback layup for Maly gave the Nebraska native her third double-double of the season, including her second in three games. Morgan finished the win over Seton Hall with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She had 15 points and 10 boards in the Bluejays’ win at Marquette on February 22.