Sports
India’s lucrative T20 Women’s Cricket League kicks off to great fanfare
The time had finally come for the three-week tournament that was hailed as a game-changer for women’s cricket.
And the anticipation was palpable as onlookers seemingly grasped the enormity of the occasion, which might well be a harbinger.
Amid much fanfare on Saturday night at the packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Hayley Matthews hit the first-ever six in India’s historic Women’s Premier League. Keep that in mind for future trivia nights.
This was an extravagant launch akin to ostentatious spectacle in the men’s counterpart, the Indian Premier League – cricket’s largest and most lucrative competition – with a Bollywood show beforehand underlining the splendor of a tournament where the top players are awarded around $400,000. paid.
The much-anticipated opening match between Mumbai and Gujarat hailed the arrival of this forward-thinking league which had a quick start in recent months but was long in coming.
Women’s cricket has been around in India for 50 years, but it has been slow to develop there compared to trendsetters Australia and England, who of course played the earliest in international cricket and established leagues.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Previously, they thought a women’s league was not commercially viable before they were influenced.
A few moments of seismicity would certainly have alerted India’s shrewd administrators, always on the lookout for the next pot of gold.
India’s momentous victory over all-conquering Australia in England’s 2017 World Cup semi-final, highlighted by Harmanpreet Kaur playing breathtaking innings, reverberated in the cricket-crazy population of over a billion.
It was a performance that showed that India was truly a sleeping giant in women’s cricket and could grab a stranglehold – both on and off the pitch – just as they have done in the men’s game this century.
The 2020 T20 World Cup final between India and Australia with an MCG of 85,000 just before the pandemic also underlined the growing interest in women’s cricket. But for the game to really take off, India’s all-powerful and money-rich governing body had to invest significant resources into it.
In other words, an equivalent of the IPL was needed. A trial run of a three-team league was held alongside the IPL in 2018, but as the pandemic began to subside, it was time for something much more substantial to emerge.
There was a clear opportunity for India to take charge of women’s cricket for the first time and take it to another level. No other country – not even Australia or England – could ever dream of it, but India could because of its sheer weight.
Thus the WPL was born and the investment has already been huge after the sale of the five teams netted $572 million on the back of Viacom 18 and locked out $116 million for the media rights over the next five years. The value per game is about $1 million.
Arguably the most powerful figure in the sport, Indian cricket boss Jay Shah deserves credit for continuing this tournament that should inspire young female players worldwide.
There is a lot of cynicism around the motives of the Indian administrators, partly rightly so, but it’s hard to have any doubts about the WPL. It will hopefully gain momentum in other countries, especially in South Asia, where women’s cricket is often relegated for cultural reasons, and will compound a lack of talent in the game.
Amidst a sea of blue, representing the color of Mumbai, it was Indian skipper Harmanpreet who stole the show with a swift half-century when she justified her $218,000 deal.
Harmanpreet was greeted with euphoria at every turn, underscoring her transcendent appeal.
There were certainly giddy girls sitting on the terraces watching, thrilled by their hero’s deeds in the midst of this madhouse, inspired to practice this bat and ball sport that is adored in India and abroad.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2023/03/05/the-lucrative-t20-womens-cricket-league-in-india-starts-amid-much-fanfare/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Role of caffeine in preventing diabetic retinopathy
- Government winks at important nano liquid DAP to make life easier for farmers: PM Modi
- “The Last of Us” Episode 8 Recap
- Creed III is one of Hollywood’s best homages to anime
- Can urban agriculture play an important role in food security?
- The city has seen a 30-40% increase in flu cases, and hospitals are on alert.gurgaon news
- Jokowi inaugurates the Mayapada hospital in the city of Bandung
- Shania Twain reveals actor choice to replace Brad Pitt in hit song – Deadline
- Mizzou Hockey qualifies for the first time ever for the national championship | News from Central Missouri
- The Best Sage Green Bridesmaid Dresses in Australia
- A new nomogram for identifying adjuvant chemotherapy candidates in patients with stage IB gastric adenocarcinoma.
- Research Links Sweetener Erythritol to Heart Disease