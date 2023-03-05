India’s lucrative T20 Women’s Cricket League kicks off to great fanfare

Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues (R) and Shafali Verma are some of the main stars in … [+] the WPL (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The time had finally come for the three-week tournament that was hailed as a game-changer for women’s cricket.

And the anticipation was palpable as onlookers seemingly grasped the enormity of the occasion, which might well be a harbinger.

Amid much fanfare on Saturday night at the packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Hayley Matthews hit the first-ever six in India’s historic Women’s Premier League. Keep that in mind for future trivia nights.

This was an extravagant launch akin to ostentatious spectacle in the men’s counterpart, the Indian Premier League – cricket’s largest and most lucrative competition – with a Bollywood show beforehand underlining the splendor of a tournament where the top players are awarded around $400,000. paid.

The much-anticipated opening match between Mumbai and Gujarat hailed the arrival of this forward-thinking league which had a quick start in recent months but was long in coming.

Women’s cricket has been around in India for 50 years, but it has been slow to develop there compared to trendsetters Australia and England, who of course played the earliest in international cricket and established leagues.

Previously, they thought a women’s league was not commercially viable before they were influenced.

A few moments of seismicity would certainly have alerted India’s shrewd administrators, always on the lookout for the next pot of gold.

India’s momentous victory over all-conquering Australia in England’s 2017 World Cup semi-final, highlighted by Harmanpreet Kaur playing breathtaking innings, reverberated in the cricket-crazy population of over a billion.

Harmanpreet Kaur played an important innings in 2017 against Australia (photo by Harry … [+] Trump-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

It was a performance that showed that India was truly a sleeping giant in women’s cricket and could grab a stranglehold – both on and off the pitch – just as they have done in the men’s game this century.

The 2020 T20 World Cup final between India and Australia with an MCG of 85,000 just before the pandemic also underlined the growing interest in women’s cricket. But for the game to really take off, India’s all-powerful and money-rich governing body had to invest significant resources into it.

In other words, an equivalent of the IPL was needed. A trial run of a three-team league was held alongside the IPL in 2018, but as the pandemic began to subside, it was time for something much more substantial to emerge.

There was a clear opportunity for India to take charge of women’s cricket for the first time and take it to another level. No other country – not even Australia or England – could ever dream of it, but India could because of its sheer weight.

Thus the WPL was born and the investment has already been huge after the sale of the five teams netted $572 million on the back of Viacom 18 and locked out $116 million for the media rights over the next five years. The value per game is about $1 million.

Arguably the most powerful figure in the sport, Indian cricket boss Jay Shah deserves credit for continuing this tournament that should inspire young female players worldwide.

There is a lot of cynicism around the motives of the Indian administrators, partly rightly so, but it’s hard to have any doubts about the WPL. It will hopefully gain momentum in other countries, especially in South Asia, where women’s cricket is often relegated for cultural reasons, and will compound a lack of talent in the game.

Amidst a sea of ​​blue, representing the color of Mumbai, it was Indian skipper Harmanpreet who stole the show with a swift half-century when she justified her $218,000 deal.

Harmanpreet Kaur attends a press conference ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League … [+] (Photo by Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Harmanpreet was greeted with euphoria at every turn, underscoring her transcendent appeal.

There were certainly giddy girls sitting on the terraces watching, thrilled by their hero’s deeds in the midst of this madhouse, inspired to practice this bat and ball sport that is adored in India and abroad.