Preview: Minnesota Wild Reveals New Players in Calgary

The Minnesota Wild has some new toys and they’re showing them off tonight against the Calgary flames.

Wild at Flames

When: 9:00 PM CT

Where: Scotiabank saddle dome

TV: BSNX, BSWI, SN, HNIC

Radio: KFAN 100.3

John Klingberg and Oskar Sundqvist will make their Wild debut at the Saddledome tonight and it will no doubt be an interesting time to see head coach Dean Evason deploy them both. We’re sure Evason will be tinkering with his lineup and what we see tonight won’t be what we see in the playoffs next month, but hopefully they’ll both get a chance to shine in a very important game for the Wild.

After the Nashville Predators And St Louis Blues decided to give up their seasons, the Flames are the only team left of a playoff spot in the West, still trying to work their way to a spot. But thanks to the Wild earning at least a point in their last eight games, they have moved away from their opponents in the standings tonight. There are nine points between these two teams, but a win tonight for the Wild could put them far enough apart that we can almost concretely say that, barring disaster, the Wild will be in the playoffs.

It’s the quintessential four-point game tonight, because if the Flames earn all two available points tonight, they’re suddenly within reach to snatch the Wild down and out of the postseason.

Tonight will feel like that first must-win game of the season and we’ll get a little taste of spring hockey.

Projected Wild Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov Ryan Hartman Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson, Joel Eriksson and Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar Frederick Gaudreau Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw Sam Steel Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski John Klingberg

Calen Addison Matt Dumba

Probably, Filip Gustavsson will start tonight, but if he is wrong, he will play at least one of the upcoming back-to-back games next week.

Lineup wise there’s no official news on the combinations and lines with the two new guys coming in but we assume Sundqvist will easily fit into the third line where Jordan Greenway was but the Klingberg situation is a little different. In the most optimal and current line-up, four of the six defenders are right-handed. If we had to guess which right-hander is left-handed, it’s Calen Addison. He is the most mobile of the four and undetermined in his habits. Maybe he’s getting the short end of the stick.

If we were wrong, we were wrong.

Projected Flames setup

Dillon Dube Elias Lindholm Tyler Toffoli

Jacob Pelletier Nazem Kadri Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane Mikael Backlund Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic Trevor Lewis Walker Duehr

Rasmus Andersson MacKenzie Weegar

Chris Tanev Noah Hanifin

Nikita ZadorovDennis Gilbert

Jakob Markstrom is expected to start tonight for the Flames, with Daniel Vladar as his backup.

The Flames have top talent scattered across their line-up but it hasn’t been enough to really make their mark this season and after earning the Matthew Tkachuk blockbuster and letting Johnny Gaudreau go for free they appear to be worse off than formerly.

Darryl Sutter teams want to play this possession-controlling game that results in them avoiding goals at a very good pace and scoring enough to get by. Well, the Flames have allowed the 18th most goals in the NHL and scored the 16th most. Just a bang average team on both ends of the puck this season. They don’t do anything exceptionally well other than being in every game, but are more than likely to lose as they have 13 overtime losses leading the NHL. If we just made a binary win-loss record the Flames would be 27-35 and that’s bad.

Burning questions

What will the new guys look like?

We’re more interested in Klingbergs fitting into this team than Sundqvists (no offense, Oskar), so we wonder if we’ll see some production from the newest Wild defender yet. He might even be in the top power play unit and get a head start to grab some points tonight. And of course we have to see if Sundqvist can replace Greenways’ contribution.

Speaking of which, can the power game get back on track?

Over the Wilds’ last six matches, they have had over 21 minutes at the man advantage, in which time they have scored just one goal. Fortunately, the score has gone up from 5 to 5 so it hasn’t really been a problem, but can both kinds of offenses just do well? That 5-on-3 bout against the Vancouver Canucks earlier this week was extremely painful to watch.