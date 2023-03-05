Sports
SBU Eliminates A&T From CAA Tournament
WASHINGTON, DC North Carolina A&T never found an offensive rhythm in February, and that unfortunately lasted until March when the seventh-seeded Aggies lost 76-61 to No. 10 seed Stony Brook in the first round of the Jersey Mike’s Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s Basketball championship tournament in the entertainment and sports arena.
Both teams played in their first-ever CAA tournament game, as the Aggies made their third conference transition in three years, from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in 2020-21 to the Big South Conference in 2021-22 to the CAA in 2022-23.
A&T ends its inaugural season in the CAA, 13-19 overall. They finished 8-10 in the league in a tie for sixth place. The Aggies opened conference play 6-4. But the Aggies shot just 38.3 percent from the field and averaged 68.3 points in seven games in February.
On Saturday, the Aggies shot 32.3 percent from the floor. Of course, it didn’t help that the Red Wolves pulled away in the second half, going 16-for-26 (61.5) from the floor and 7-for-11 (.63.6) from 3-point range.
“We couldn’t get any shots. We looked good. We had layups on the rim and we just couldn’t get any open shots,” said A&T interim head coach Phillip Shumpert. “We got cold and they got hot. How things went when we weren’t hitting any shots affected us in defence. Our defensive effort wasn’t as good as in the first half because of our frustration at not being able to knock past the open shot.”
The Aggies didn’t have the offensive blues all game. A&T opened the game with a 14-0 run, going 6-for-10 from the floor, with freshman Duncan Power scoring six points and sophomore guard Comb Woods scoring five in the first six minutes of the game. But over the next six minutes of the game, the Red Wolves outscored A&T 17-3 to tie the game at 17 on a Frankie Policelli 3-pointer.
But the Aggies never relinquished the lead in the first half, going up seven times, 26-19, on a Mark Watson 3-pointer with 4:49 remaining in the first half. a Kyle Duke free throw put A&T ahead by five, 31-26, with 38 seconds left in the half before two free throws from Toby Onyekonwu sent the teams into the locker room, with A&T leading 31-28.
“We knew they’d fight back,” Shumpert said of the Aggies’ early 14-0 lead. “We know this is a game of runs. Every team in this competition is going to fight to the end.”
SBU battled A&T early in the second half, opening the second stanza with a 9-1 run to take a 37-32 lead. Higher guard Demetric Horton the Aggies got a short jumper to fourth, but it looked like the Red Wolves couldn’t miss from that point on. Another Policelli three sparked a 14-4 SBU run to give the Red Wolves a 51-38 lead with 11:42 left to play.
A&T never got closer than 12 the rest of the way, the last being off a Powell putback that cut SBU’s lead to 62-50 with 4:23 left to play. But SBU outscored A&T 6-1 in the next two minutes to put the game aside.
“It was a story of two halves,” Shumpert said. “We came out to a 14-point lead. They fought back and got three at half-time, and in the second half we only shot 14 percent from 3-point range, 29 percent from the field and 59 percent from free range. throw line. That shows your plus-18 is beaten.”
A second-team all-conference performer in 2022-23, Woods led the Aggies with 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists. A CAA freshman team member, Powell finished with 10 points and eight rebounds to finish the season with five consecutive double-digit scoring games. freshman Tyrese Elliott came off the bench and scored 11.
Policelli led the Red Wolves with 30 points and 16 rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. The Red Wolves will battle No. 2 seed College of Charleston. No more conference transfers are expected for the Aggies; that’s why Shumpert said getting bigger and more physical will be key for the Aggies as they progress through the CAA.
“It’s a really exciting and competitive competition, where anyone can beat you night in, night out,” said Shumpert. “Every game is competitive. It’s high-level and physical basketball. You have big guards and you have a nice size in positions 1-5. Losing what we lost in the beginning of the season really hurt us in terms of ability to match some of the physicality in this league.”
