Sports
James Franklin makes good on a ten year old promise
Penn State Football needs to continue its recruiting success at home to win on the field.
When James Franklin took the job as Penn State head coach in January 2014, he made recruiting a personal priority for him.
During his opening press conference in January 2014, Franklin made this proclamation about recruiting:
We will dominate the state, we will dominate the region.
Franklin immediately supported his words. While the 2014 recruiting class was mostly established by then, Franklin got to work with the 2015 class. Less than 13 months after this press conference, Franklin signed his first full recruiting course at Penn State.
In that class of 2015, Penn State signed the Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 15, 18 and 20 players in PA. That group is of course highlighted by Saquon Barkley, but John Reid and Kevin Givens were also in it, among others.
The following cycle, the Nittany Lions only signed four home state recruits, but that group included all the hits in Miles Sanders, Michal Menet, Connor McGovern, and Shaka Toney. The class of 2017 was also a bit of a struggle as Penn State landed the Nos. 2, 4, 9, 13 and 14 players in the state. Of that group, Lamont Wade and Journey Brown were the headliners.
Franklin was able to get back on track in the class of 2018. The Nittany Lions signed Micah Parsons, the No. 1 player in the state, along with Zack Kuntz (No. 3), Jahan Dotson (No. 6), Juice Scruggs (No. 8), Jesse Luketa (No. 9), Nick Tarburton (No. 10) and Charlie Katshir (No. 17). This group resulted in two first round picks and multiple other NFL caliber players.
The state wasn’t exactly loaded in 2019, but the Nittany Lions fared well with the players they brought in as that group included Joey Porter Jr., Keaton Ellis, Jaquan Brisker (JUCO), and Daquan Hardy.
The 2020 cycle started a downtrend for Penn State in Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions fielded the Nos. 4-7 players in the state, but outside of Tyler Elsdon, that group hasn’t done much on the field. The big miss in that class was the state’s No. 1 player, wide receiver Julian Fleming.
The next cycle was even worse. The Nittany Lions brought only three players from Pennsylvania, and the top seed, Lonnie Walker, chose pro baseball over college. Another signer, Nate Bruce, never made it to campus. The last man standing is Khalil Dinkins, who has a chance to impress at the tight end this season.
There was a lot of talent in the state that cycle, including 5 star OT Nolan Rucci, 5 star QB Kyle McCord, 4 star LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., 4 star S Derrick Davis Jr. and 4-star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Penn State missed them all.
With his back against the wall, Franklin didn’t flinch.
Penn State Football came back with a vengeance in 2022, landing eight of the top 14 recruits in PA. This group is highlighted by Nick Singleton (the No. 1 player in the state) and Abdul Carter, who were stars as true freshmen last season. This group has the chance to be really special.
Building on this success, Penn State Football has just signed six of the top ten recruits in the state into the 2023 class. The group is led by 5-star offensive lineman Jven Williams, the number 1 player in the state.
Now the Nittany Lions are forcing the issue into the 2024 cycle. With Kenneth Woseley’s commitment on Friday, Penn State has a commitment from three of the top ten players in Pennsylvania. Franklin is certainly not done yet either, as 5-star athlete Quinton Martin, 4-star offensive tackle Kevin Heywood, and 4-star quarterback Semaj Jones remain top targets.
Landing these three would again give Penn State Football six of the top ten players in the state and the No. 1 player in the state for its third straight league.
There was a rough patch for Franklin as he tried to keep his promise, but he turned the ship right and led this program in the right direction.
|
Sources
2/ https://victorybellrings.com/2023/03/04/penn-state-football-james-franklin-delivering-on-decade-old-promise/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tesla cuts US Model S and Model X prices by 4% to 9%.
- Role of caffeine in preventing diabetic retinopathy
- Government winks at important nano liquid DAP to make life easier for farmers: PM Modi
- “The Last of Us” Episode 8 Recap
- Creed III is one of Hollywood’s best homages to anime
- Can urban agriculture play an important role in food security?
- The city has seen a 30-40% increase in flu cases, and hospitals are on alert.gurgaon news
- Jokowi inaugurates the Mayapada hospital in the city of Bandung
- Shania Twain reveals actor choice to replace Brad Pitt in hit song – Deadline
- Mizzou Hockey qualifies for the first time ever for the national championship | News from Central Missouri
- The Best Sage Green Bridesmaid Dresses in Australia
- A new nomogram for identifying adjuvant chemotherapy candidates in patients with stage IB gastric adenocarcinoma.