James Franklin makes good on a ten year old promise

Penn State Football needs to continue its recruiting success at home to win on the field.

When James Franklin took the job as Penn State head coach in January 2014, he made recruiting a personal priority for him.

During his opening press conference in January 2014, Franklin made this proclamation about recruiting:

We will dominate the state, we will dominate the region.

Franklin immediately supported his words. While the 2014 recruiting class was mostly established by then, Franklin got to work with the 2015 class. Less than 13 months after this press conference, Franklin signed his first full recruiting course at Penn State.

In that class of 2015, Penn State signed the Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 15, 18 and 20 players in PA. That group is of course highlighted by Saquon Barkley, but John Reid and Kevin Givens were also in it, among others.

The following cycle, the Nittany Lions only signed four home state recruits, but that group included all the hits in Miles Sanders, Michal Menet, Connor McGovern, and Shaka Toney. The class of 2017 was also a bit of a struggle as Penn State landed the Nos. 2, 4, 9, 13 and 14 players in the state. Of that group, Lamont Wade and Journey Brown were the headliners.

Franklin was able to get back on track in the class of 2018. The Nittany Lions signed Micah Parsons, the No. 1 player in the state, along with Zack Kuntz (No. 3), Jahan Dotson (No. 6), Juice Scruggs (No. 8), Jesse Luketa (No. 9), Nick Tarburton (No. 10) and Charlie Katshir (No. 17). This group resulted in two first round picks and multiple other NFL caliber players.

The state wasn’t exactly loaded in 2019, but the Nittany Lions fared well with the players they brought in as that group included Joey Porter Jr., Keaton Ellis, Jaquan Brisker (JUCO), and Daquan Hardy.

The 2020 cycle started a downtrend for Penn State in Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions fielded the Nos. 4-7 players in the state, but outside of Tyler Elsdon, that group hasn’t done much on the field. The big miss in that class was the state’s No. 1 player, wide receiver Julian Fleming.

The next cycle was even worse. The Nittany Lions brought only three players from Pennsylvania, and the top seed, Lonnie Walker, chose pro baseball over college. Another signer, Nate Bruce, never made it to campus. The last man standing is Khalil Dinkins, who has a chance to impress at the tight end this season.

There was a lot of talent in the state that cycle, including 5 star OT Nolan Rucci, 5 star QB Kyle McCord, 4 star LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., 4 star S Derrick Davis Jr. and 4-star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Penn State missed them all.

With his back against the wall, Franklin didn’t flinch.

Penn State Football came back with a vengeance in 2022, landing eight of the top 14 recruits in PA. This group is highlighted by Nick Singleton (the No. 1 player in the state) and Abdul Carter, who were stars as true freshmen last season. This group has the chance to be really special.

Building on this success, Penn State Football has just signed six of the top ten recruits in the state into the 2023 class. The group is led by 5-star offensive lineman Jven Williams, the number 1 player in the state.

Now the Nittany Lions are forcing the issue into the 2024 cycle. With Kenneth Woseley’s commitment on Friday, Penn State has a commitment from three of the top ten players in Pennsylvania. Franklin is certainly not done yet either, as 5-star athlete Quinton Martin, 4-star offensive tackle Kevin Heywood, and 4-star quarterback Semaj Jones remain top targets.

Landing these three would again give Penn State Football six of the top ten players in the state and the No. 1 player in the state for its third straight league.

There was a rough patch for Franklin as he tried to keep his promise, but he turned the ship right and led this program in the right direction.