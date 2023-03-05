Sports
Holtz records first career goal to beat Badgers in OT of Game 1 of B1G Quarters
Adam Fantilli scored a pair of goals to extend his nationwide lead in scoring by 52 points.
Let’s talk about Casey (1-23) and Gavin Brindley (0-33) each recorded three-point games.
Steve Holtz scored his first career goal to win the game for the Wolverines in OT.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Junior defender Steve Holtz scored his first career goal at 9:06 in overtime to lead the No. 2 ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team to a 6-5 victory over No. 7 ranked University of Wisconsin in Game 1 of the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday ( March 3) at the Yost Ice Arena.
Michigan dominated the overtime period. Just before the 10-minute mark, UM continued to direct shots and pressure into the UW crease. Finally, the puck was cycled to the blue line at 9:06, where Holtz waited to receive the pass at the correct point. The junior blue liner picked the perfect time to send a shot at the net that made its way through traffic and into the back of the net for his first career goal. Rutger McGroarty And Jay Keranen assisted on Holtz’s winning goal.
Michigan struck first and opened the scoring at 1:29 then Mackie Samoskevich slid into the UW zone and unleashed a shot that rang out from multiple parts of the net’s frame, including the back bar, before quickly bouncing back into the playing surface as the target horn blared. Dylan duke And Let’s talk about Casey assisted at the early marker that put Michigan ahead, 1-0.
Wisconsin tied the game at 6:58 when a forward was able to grab a loose puck in the net front area and pull it to the side of the crease before throwing the puck over an outstretched Portillo.
With the referee’s arm in the air for a delayed penalty on UM, the Badgers scored on a long shot from the point to take a 2-1 lead at 8:18.
Casey scored his fifth goal of the season at 10:20 of the middle period to tie the game with a shot from the point. T. J. Hughes and Duke assisted on Casey’s count from the blue line.
On the next shift, the Wolverines settled into Wisconsin’s end after winning the showdown in the offensive zone. The country’s top scorer, Adam Fantilligave Michigan a 3-2 lead with a missile from the right flank at 11:26 on an intelligent feed from classmate Gavin Brindley. Casey assisted on the go-ahead goal for his third point of the night.
Duke was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for head contact at 2:15 p.m. Three minutes into the extended advantage, UW converted and tied the game at 3-3.
Shortly after the game was tied again, Wisconsin was called for a hit from behind at 7:22 PM to give UM their second power play of the night. Nineteen seconds later it was Fantilli, who scored his second of the night to regain the one-goal lead and send Yost into a frenzy. Power play quarterback Luke Hughes earned the primary assist while Brindley collected the secondary helper.
After two games, Michigan held a 4-3 lead despite trailing 24-14 in shots on target. The Badgers also had a significant 27-16 advantage in the faceoff spot through 40 minutes, but UM admirably clogged firing ranges to lead in blocked shots, 13-5.
The Badgers scored a pair of goals in back-to-back teams just 20 seconds apart to turn the tables and take a one-goal lead, 5–4, with 13:21 remaining in regulation.
With the goaltender pulled for an extra forward, the Wolverines found a critical goal with 1:15 left in regulation as Fantilli completed his hat-trick from the left spot. After UW challenged the game, it was determined by the umpires that UM had too many skaters on the ice and the goal was disallowed.
On the next serve, a challenging group of Wolverines broke through and scored a fifth goal that stood the test of time to tie the game at 5-5 goals apiece with 15 seconds left in regulation. Again it was Samoskevich who sent a shot to the net to generate the chance before being deflected in the slot and propelled over the goal line by Brindley and McGroarty. Rutger was eventually credited with the goal while assists were made to Brindley and Samoskevich.
Junior network administrator Eric Portillo started in the net for the Wolverines, and the newest LA Kings prospect deflected 38 of the 43 shots he faced to clinch victory for the Maize and Blue.
Tomorrow night (Saturday, March 4), Michigan and Wisconsin will face each other for game two in a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series in Yost. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm and the game will be streamed live on B1G+.
