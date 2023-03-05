Wheeling scores big as regional host for the basketball tournament | News, sports, jobs

photo by: Photos by Eric Ayres

WHEELING – City of Wheeling officials look forward to making their shot at the national spotlight count this summer when WesBanco Arena serves as the regional host venue for The Basketball Tournament.

Bringing an array of college alumni players back to the field, The Basketball Tournament – or TBT – has grown into a wildly popular summer event with its high-profile players on teams all vying for a $1 million prize for the winner.

Eight teams will compete for five days in the West Virginia Regionals at WesBanco Arena in late July on specific dates to be announced in a month. Best Virginia – West Virginia University’s alumni team – will serve as the regional host for the single-elimination event, with the regional champion advancing to the quarterfinals.

“We are thrilled as a venue to bring this premiere event to Wheeling,” said Kelly Tucker, executive director of the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority. “This tournament continues to create the great momentum of great events taking place in downtown Wheeling. Everyone should stay tuned – on April 1st we will announce the dates and the tickets will go on sale.

“I know our community will welcome the TBT and their fans to our great city.”

City officials gathered at the WesBanco Arena on Tuesday to announce the hosting gig for the tournament, which has historically been broadcast live on the ESPN family of networks.

“It’s a big deal,” said Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott. “Each year that tournament has existed, it has grown in popularity, has received national TV coverage and has truly become an event in its own right. It’s such an honor to even be in talks with cities that can host a regional tournament like this, so we’re thrilled.”

Elliott said landing an event like the TBT doesn’t just happen overnight. The GWSEA Board – of which he now chairs – has spent the past decade working on a host of improvements to the WesBanco Arena to make it an attractive venue for hosting national-level events.

“We’ve invested to keep this facility state-of-the-art so we can compete for something like this,” Elliott said.

“There has been significant investment in the facility over the last 10 years, from the video board to the seats, improvements to the locker room, the basketball court, the sound system – everything that has been done to make this a top-notch facility that can host events like this, said Bob Herron, manager of Wheeling City. “We don’t yet know the eight teams that will take part in it, but based on the history, the crowd will be great. It will bring people to the arena in the middle of summer, which is normally downtime for this facility.”

Herron noted that the WVU and Marshall alumni games have traditionally drawn large crowds in the past.

“What makes this tournament really special, I think, is there’s a West Virginia component to it,” said Elliott. “Best Virginia is one of 64 teams that will compete for that $1 million prize, and general manager (and player) John Flowers and assistant GM Greg Richardson are here. This is a team of former West Virginia stars continuing the tradition of basketball excellence here, and they will have the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd that is hopefully very much tilted in their favor.

The West Virginia Regionals for the TBT have been played in Charleston for the past two years, but this year Wheeling made the host city lineup and will have its first chance to host the event this summer. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has booked a week-long event in late July, the International Table Tennis Federation Pan American Youth Championships, from July 23-30.

“Based on what we’ve heard from Charleston, an event like this could bring $10 million to $15 million in economic activity to the city,” the mayor said. “It attracts a lot of people and gets a lot of exposure. It’s a great opportunity for us to really showcase our city and all the investments we’ve made in this facility. We want to do our best to look good so that this tournament will be here for a long time, when all the construction is done and everything runs smoothly.”

Best Virginia began competing in TBT in 2019 and had its most successful run in the tournament to date last summer, winning the West Virginia Regional for the first time. Flowers said the alumni team has come a long way since they first went to court.

“This all started with an alumni game about eight or nine years ago,” Flowers said. “We just had an idea with some other guys — Da’Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, and some other guys in Morgantown who just started loving West Virginia as a whole. We just wanted to have an alumni game for once — to do something for the fans and raise some money for various charities. It started with that, but it grew into something much bigger.”

Flowers said he was proud that his group of brothers in Best Virginia is now really helping to bring awareness to the Mountain State.

“A lot of people don’t know about West Virginia,” Flowers said. “I came here as a freshman in 2007 and have never left. That’s because I love it here. I like being here, I like the people here. To be able to come here, be on ESPN, get on that national stage, showcase the state of West Virginia, show what we’re all about and bring that economic impact to Wheeling — it’s going to be awesome.

Flowers said this year’s team is still getting together, and an announcement on the final roster is expected soon. There are a lot of guys who hoop abroad at a very high level, and Flowers said assembling a core group of talented alumni really helps Best Virginia gain a competitive edge.

“Fans will be able to see some of the Final Four players – myself, Kevin Jones and Devin Ebanks played last year.” he said. “We are trying to bring back some other players.

“I’m glad it started with a small number of alumni and it’s grown into this, and it’s something I can be proud of and say I’ve given back to West Virginia, because West Virginia has given me so much.

I’m looking forward to it – I know it’s going to be a great turnout.”

Since TBT started in 2014, it has won over $12 million in prize money and has been watched in over 180 countries around the world. Alumni teams have won the TBT Championship over the past four summers, with teams representing Ohio State, Marquette, Syracuse and the University of Buffalo taking home the $1 million prize between 2019-2022.

The TBT is also home to the Elam Ending, the alternate ending of games where teams play to a target score. The Elam Ending has been adopted by the NBA for the All-Star Game starting in 2022, and is now used in G League games as part of their overtime format.

For more information on TBT, the West Virginia Regional and Best Virginia, visit TheTournament.com.