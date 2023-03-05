Four divers will compete in NCAA zones





PISCATAWAY, NJ — Four Scarlet Knights will be in action this week at the NCAA Zone A Championships hosted by West Virginia at the Aquatics Center in Myland Park. sophomore Holly Prasanto And julia victorious will compete on 1-meter, 3-meter and platform while graduate student Jenna Douglass takes the boards at 1 meter and 3 meters and senior Savana Trueb dives at 1 meter and platform. The top five 1-meter finishers and top six performers on 3-meter and platform qualify for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships to be held March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Prasanto was a two-time NCAA zone finalist last season. She placed sixth in the 1 meter and finished seventh in the 3 meter in her first season “On The Banks”. The sophomore ranks among the Rutgers top 10 all-time on all three boards with the seventh-highest finish at 3 yards (324.80) and tenth-highest scores on both 1-yard (292.05) and platform (228.25), all recorded in December. Hawkeye Challenge. During the dual meet season, Prasanto won 1-meter crowns against Northeastern and Harvard and took the 3-meter crown against Purdue. Vittorioso makes her second NCAA zone appearance after finishing ninth at 1 meter and 18e at 3 meters last season as a freshman. During the dual meet season, she won 1-yard titles against Nebraska, as well as at the Hawkeye Challenge, where she had the fourth-highest score at Rutgers with a 312.55. In addition, the sophomore took home a trio of 3-meter titles against Nebraska, Villanova and Northeastern. On the platform, Vittorioso was runner-up at the Hawkeye Challenge with the fifth highest score in RU history with a 272.85. Trueb will make her fourth NCAA Zone appearance. Last season, she was an NCAA qualifier at 1 meter, 3 meters and platform. In zones, she was second on the platform, fourth in the 3m and third in the 1m. At the 2023 Big Ten Championships, Trueb placed fourth in the platform consolation finals and seventh in the 1-meter consolation finals. During the dual meet season, she had the fifth-highest score in Rutgers history as runner-up by 1 yard at the Hawkeye Challenge with 310.10. The Scarlet Knight also has the second highest score on the platform (295.60) from her performance at the 2021 Big Al Invitational. Prior to arriving at Rutgers, Trueb won the 2021 SEC platform title at Missouri, was a two-time NCAA qualifier on the platform and also appeared at 1-meter at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Douglass is a four-time NCAA zone qualifier, including an NCAA zone finalist at 1-meter and platform as a junior in 2021. Her top performances this season included a third-place finish at 1-meter at Northeastern and a third-place finish at 3 meters against Villanova. She turned 32 last seasonnd at 3 meters and 37e at 1 meter along with a seventh place as a consolation final at 1 meter at the Big Ten Championships. Follow Rutgers women’s swimming & diving onFacebook,TwitterAndInstagram. -RU-

