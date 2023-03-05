Ohio State Football can beat USC and Caleb Williams by finding its own Heisman hopeful this spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio More than 20 years have passed since a Big Ten quarterback who did not play for Ohio State Football graced the Heisman Trophy podium.

Iowa’s Brad Banks finished second to USC’s Carson Palmer in 2002. Since then, the Big Ten’s highest non-Buckeye quarterback to finish on the ballot for the sport’s most sacred honor is fifth. Only four have finished in the top 10.

Lincoln Riley will soon give Ryan Day some competition for his sideline as a travel agent arranging trips to New York in mid-December. Over the past six seasons, Riley has overseen three Heisman winners and one finalist. Unless that seemed like a Big 12-specific phenomenon, the former Oklahoma coach took his system (and his quarterback) to USC and led Caleb Williams to another victory.

Featured Buckeyes Stories

In 2024, Riley will be in the Big Ten, kick-starting a mini quarterback renaissance in the league that has only recently begun to catch up with the Buckeyes.

In 2023, Williams could wait for OSU in a playoff game. So do other high-profile quarterbacks, such as Michael Penix Jr. from Washington or Drake Maye from North Carolina. However, Williams’ national-caliber playmaking has been confirmed and documented.

The Buckeyes need their answer, and this spring they’ll be working to decide whether Kyle McCord or Devin Brown best represents that standard.

After all, this is what starting quarterbacks do for the first time under Day.

He was only the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2018 as Dwayne Haskins redefined passing offense at Ohio State. He threw for 4,831 yards and 48 touchdowns. He became the first Buckeye to go to New York as a Heisman finalist since Troy Smith won in 2006.

Justin Fields stepped over to replace Haskins, becoming one of six Buckeyes to finish in the top six in the voting. He finished third in the nation in 2019 behind LSU’s Joe Burrow and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (coached by Riley) in pass efficiency rating.

CJ Stroud’s 2021 candidacy looked shaky after a few games. He healed and responded by leading Power 5 quarterbacks in efficiency and yards per attempt and finishing second in touchdown passes.

They all made it to the Heisman Finals in their first seasons. That is the standard by which McCord and Brown will be judged.

McCord has been preparing for this possibility on a daily basis for the past two seasons. Safety Ronnie Hickman spoke on his behalf at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week. He described McCord as a quarterback who can swing it and distribute it accurately. Those were the traits that made Stroud the end-of-season leader of Heisman each of the past two seasons.

McCord is also exposed to more public scrutiny at this point. Brown operates from the enviable position of lower expectations. It’s not his job to lose, but he was hired precisely because OSU wanted another starting caliber quarterback for this fall.

Day said he’s open to naming a starter by late spring, but hasn’t committed to it. The winner will operate with a plethora of weapons at his disposal. However, the Buckeyes also need to make strides to fill huge gaps in the offensive line and find some stability in the game in progress.

History suggests that the winner of this battle should immediately come among the favorites to finish where Stroud and Williams did on the Heisman podium. However, they cannot get there alone.

If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.