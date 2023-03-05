Connect with us

Sports

Tennis team shows at the invitation of JC Perkins | Sport

Tennis team shows at the invitation of JC Perkins | Sport

 


Darren Cobble knew their names, but wasn’t sure of their games.

He was the coach with so many new faces on his Duncan roster that it was hard to say whether Wednesday’s JC Perkins Invitational was a spring meet-and-greet or a tennis tournament to open the season.

Turns out you can have both. At the same time.

A field of seven other teams encountered a bunch of new Duncan netters, who greeted them with a familiar squeal. The Demons and Lady Demons won championships in five of eight individual series and claimed both team titles to open the 2023 campaign.

On a beautiful, calm day in March, host Lady Demons finished ahead of second place Lawton High and third place Altus. The Demons defeated second place Durant and third place Lawton Ike. Other participating teams included Purcell, Anadarko and Pauls Valley.

“I’m a little surprised at how well we played just because we had so many people who had never played varsity,” said Cobble. It’s a profound program and we always try to have that next-man-up mentality.

Here are four takeaways from the tournament:

Young Guns Ablazin

Duncan was hit by graduation in May. The boys and girls No. 1 doubles pairs graduated, as did the two Lady Demons singles players. Each unit has three starting juniors and there are only two seniors on the roster, both boys.

But the youngsters seemed comfortable on Wednesday.

At least two of Duncan’s freshmen, Cole Crimmons and Bailee Howard, entered high school with individual championships.

It was nerve-wracking at first, said Howard, who partnered junior Jayden Brown to win the No. 2 girls’ doubles event. Coach told us we couldn’t let the nerves shake us. We’ll just have to deal with it. As the day progressed it felt better.

Fellow freshman Crimmons defeated Durants Aiden DeVore 6–3, 6–2 in the first round, then won a third set tiebreaker over Lawton Ikes James Lopez in the semifinals. He defeated Caleb Strickland of Altus 6-3, 6-2 in the championship game.

Dominant doubles

Duncan’s best doubles pairs went 12-0 and won all four individual series.

Lady Demons of Harrison/White’s No. 1 doubles team lost just four games en route to the title. The Duncan duo defeated Keith/Tolle of Purcell 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round and defeated Dodson/Roman of Altus 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals. They defeated Durants Carey/Wood 6-1, 6-0 in the Championship.

In boys No. 1 doubles, Link/Spoering of Duncan defeated Massy/Richardson of Durant, 6-3, 6-3, in the first round. The Duncan pair then defeated Bear/Torkelson of Lawton Ike, 6-1, 6-1, and defeated Burrow/Preston of Altus, 6-3, 6-3, in the Championship.

Davis/Lin from Duncan lost just seven games on their way to the No. 2 doubles championship. They defeated Downey/McCoy of Lawton High 6-0, 6-1 and Wallace/Jones-York of Lawton Ike 6-0, 6-3. The Duncan pair secured the title with a victory over Digs/Digs of Durant, 6-3, 6-0.

Single third

Duncan placed third in three of four singles series. Ava Miller placed third in No. 1 girls’ singles and Julia Haney placed third in No. 2 girls’ singles. Senior Carson Hughes finished third in No. 1 boys’ singles.

Next one

The Demons play Friday in the Carl Albert Invitational at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. The Lady Demons will play in the same tournament on Saturday.

Kelly Wray is a freelancer for The Duncan Banner specializing in sports writing and sports photography. For more of his sports photography, visit kellywrayphotography.zenfoliosite.com.

Kelly Wray / For The Duncan Banner

Duncan junior Jayden Brown stares intently at her target as she finishes a forehand at Wednesday’s JC Perkins Invitational. Brown teamed with freshman Bailee Howard to win the No. 2 doubles series and the Lady Demons won the teams championship.

Kelly Wray / For The Duncan Banner

Carson Hughes, one of Duncan’s two seniors, leans into a forehand on Wednesday at the JC Perkins Invitational. Hughes lost the semifinals in No. 1 singles to Durant’s Jayson Arnold, but he recovered to win third place.

Kelly Wray / For The Duncan Banner

Freshman Cole Crimmons, one of three underclassmen for the Demons, makes a backhand for a winner in a semifinal match in the No. 2 Singles series. Crimmons won his title and the host Demons won the team championship.

JC Perkins Invitation

Duncan Results

GIRLS

No. 1-Singles Ava Miller, third place

No. 2-Singles Julia Haney, third place

No. 1-Doubles Harrison/White, champions

No. 2-Doubles Bailee Howard/Jayden Brown, Champions

BOYS

No. 1-Singles Carson Hughes, third place

No. 2-Singles Cole Crimmons, champion

No. 1-Double Link/Spoering, Champions

No. 2-double Davis/Lin, champions

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.duncanbanner.com/sports/tennis-team-show-out-at-jc-perkins-invitational/article_ab0c543c-b9f0-11ed-8572-034c1b33e0ad.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: