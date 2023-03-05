Tennis team shows at the invitation of JC Perkins | Sport

Darren Cobble knew their names, but wasn’t sure of their games.

He was the coach with so many new faces on his Duncan roster that it was hard to say whether Wednesday’s JC Perkins Invitational was a spring meet-and-greet or a tennis tournament to open the season.

Turns out you can have both. At the same time.

A field of seven other teams encountered a bunch of new Duncan netters, who greeted them with a familiar squeal. The Demons and Lady Demons won championships in five of eight individual series and claimed both team titles to open the 2023 campaign.

On a beautiful, calm day in March, host Lady Demons finished ahead of second place Lawton High and third place Altus. The Demons defeated second place Durant and third place Lawton Ike. Other participating teams included Purcell, Anadarko and Pauls Valley.

“I’m a little surprised at how well we played just because we had so many people who had never played varsity,” said Cobble. It’s a profound program and we always try to have that next-man-up mentality.

Here are four takeaways from the tournament:

Young Guns Ablazin

Duncan was hit by graduation in May. The boys and girls No. 1 doubles pairs graduated, as did the two Lady Demons singles players. Each unit has three starting juniors and there are only two seniors on the roster, both boys.

But the youngsters seemed comfortable on Wednesday.

At least two of Duncan’s freshmen, Cole Crimmons and Bailee Howard, entered high school with individual championships.

It was nerve-wracking at first, said Howard, who partnered junior Jayden Brown to win the No. 2 girls’ doubles event. Coach told us we couldn’t let the nerves shake us. We’ll just have to deal with it. As the day progressed it felt better.

Fellow freshman Crimmons defeated Durants Aiden DeVore 6–3, 6–2 in the first round, then won a third set tiebreaker over Lawton Ikes James Lopez in the semifinals. He defeated Caleb Strickland of Altus 6-3, 6-2 in the championship game.

Dominant doubles

Duncan’s best doubles pairs went 12-0 and won all four individual series.

Lady Demons of Harrison/White’s No. 1 doubles team lost just four games en route to the title. The Duncan duo defeated Keith/Tolle of Purcell 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round and defeated Dodson/Roman of Altus 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals. They defeated Durants Carey/Wood 6-1, 6-0 in the Championship.

In boys No. 1 doubles, Link/Spoering of Duncan defeated Massy/Richardson of Durant, 6-3, 6-3, in the first round. The Duncan pair then defeated Bear/Torkelson of Lawton Ike, 6-1, 6-1, and defeated Burrow/Preston of Altus, 6-3, 6-3, in the Championship.

Davis/Lin from Duncan lost just seven games on their way to the No. 2 doubles championship. They defeated Downey/McCoy of Lawton High 6-0, 6-1 and Wallace/Jones-York of Lawton Ike 6-0, 6-3. The Duncan pair secured the title with a victory over Digs/Digs of Durant, 6-3, 6-0.

Single third

Duncan placed third in three of four singles series. Ava Miller placed third in No. 1 girls’ singles and Julia Haney placed third in No. 2 girls’ singles. Senior Carson Hughes finished third in No. 1 boys’ singles.

Next one

The Demons play Friday in the Carl Albert Invitational at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. The Lady Demons will play in the same tournament on Saturday.

Kelly Wray is a freelancer for The Duncan Banner specializing in sports writing and sports photography. For more of his sports photography, visit kellywrayphotography.zenfoliosite.com.

Kelly Wray / For The Duncan Banner

Duncan junior Jayden Brown stares intently at her target as she finishes a forehand at Wednesday’s JC Perkins Invitational. Brown teamed with freshman Bailee Howard to win the No. 2 doubles series and the Lady Demons won the teams championship.

Kelly Wray / For The Duncan Banner

Carson Hughes, one of Duncan’s two seniors, leans into a forehand on Wednesday at the JC Perkins Invitational. Hughes lost the semifinals in No. 1 singles to Durant’s Jayson Arnold, but he recovered to win third place.

Kelly Wray / For The Duncan Banner

Freshman Cole Crimmons, one of three underclassmen for the Demons, makes a backhand for a winner in a semifinal match in the No. 2 Singles series. Crimmons won his title and the host Demons won the team championship.

JC Perkins Invitation

Duncan Results

GIRLS

No. 1-Singles Ava Miller, third place

No. 2-Singles Julia Haney, third place

No. 1-Doubles Harrison/White, champions

No. 2-Doubles Bailee Howard/Jayden Brown, Champions

BOYS

No. 1-Singles Carson Hughes, third place

No. 2-Singles Cole Crimmons, champion

No. 1-Double Link/Spoering, Champions

No. 2-double Davis/Lin, champions