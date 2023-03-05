Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich: Visitors hang on to valuable win and return to top of Bundesliga rankings





Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Stuttgart, thanks to goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Choupo-Moting. De Ligt crashed out the opening goal of the game from long range, aided by goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow’s weak wrists, who should have done better. A few minutes before, De Ligt had been cleared of his own line. Choupo-Moting doubled the lead in the second half and completed a nice team move after being played in by Thomas Muller. Choupo-Moting signed a new contract with Bayern yesterday. Bundesliga Bayern return to Bundesliga top with convincing victory over title rivals Union Berlin 26/02/2023 AT 3:45 PM Stuttgart looked beaten, but scored back late when Juan Jose Perea nodded in a super cross. Sadio Mane came on as a second-half substitute as he continues his comeback from injury, as Bayern were able to release several front-line players in the last 30 minutes as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday. The win puts Bayern level with Borussia Dortmund, but top on goal difference. TALK POINT – Bayern back on top After Dortmund’s victory yesterday, it was important for Bayern to react and they did so in an uncomfortable environment. Since they held on to the end, this will go down in the books as a classic hallmark of champion performance – not at their best, but good enough to get the job done. Dortmund may have the momentum, but Bayern have the experience to win this competition 10 seasons in a row and they also have great strength in depth, as evidenced by Mane, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry coming on at the same time tonight . They remain the title favourites. PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) In a game-determining three minutes, De Ligt saved a goal and then scored. Bayern’s defense rarely looked restless, but when they did he was often there to clean up. PLAYER REVIEWS StuttgartBredlow 4, Anton 5, Mavropanos 7, Zagadou 6, Ito 6, Endo 6, Karazor 5, Haraguchi 5, Dias 5, Fuhrich 5, Silas 6. Subs: Coulibaly 6, Thomas 5, Perea 6, Nartey N/A, Millot N/A Bayern Munich: Sommer 6, Stanisic 6, Upamecano 7, De Ligt 8, Davies 7, Goretzka 6, Kimmich 6, Coman 6, Muller 7, Musiala 7, Choupo-Moting 7. Subs: Mane 5, Gnabry 6, Sane 5, Pavard n /a, Gravenberch n/a. MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ITO COMES CLOSE 17′ – Stuttgart’s left back gets time on the ball and takes a shot from long range, hits the ball cleanly and goes just wide. GORETZKA REFUSED 22′ – Goretzka heads free, six meters out, but sends the ball in the direction of Bredlow and the keeper saves with a fine reflex. OUT OF LINE 37′ – Sommer is knocked in the air by Mavropanos and saved by de Ligt, who hooks off the line. A cleaner header and Mavropanos had scored. DE LIGT SCORE 39′ – Bayern leads from scratch! De Ligt cuts on his right foot and shoots from 30 yards, beating Bredlow, who should have done much better. BAYERN DOUBLE LEAD 62′ – Choupo-Moting scores a great team goal! Musiala turns, leaps forward and finds Muller, who throws the ball in the path of Chuopo-Moting, who in turn shoots home. STUTTGART GETS A GOAL BACK – 88′ Seemingly out of nowhere, Perea heads in a brilliant cross. KEYSTAT Bayern have scored 100 away goals against Stuttgart and are the first team ever to reach that goal against a Bundesliga opponent. Bundesliga Gladbach sinks Bayern after Upamecano’s red card throws Bundesliga title race wide open 18/02/2023 AT 5:13 PM Champions League Cole chooses two players who give PSG ‘a glimmer of hope’ against Bayern 16/02/2023 AT 08:59

