Latest news on QB recruiting for Michigan Football as visits for top goals





Michigan Football receives a few key 2025 quarterback recruits for visits, plus the latest on Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis. The recruiting dead period is officially over, which means that news about Michigan football recruiting is set to pick up again. A number of players have already planned visits or are going to make visits. Michigan football fans are hoping that Jadyn Davis will make it to Ann Arbor this spring. The Michigan Wolverines have already put their eggs in his basket when it comes to the 2024 recruiting class in the quarterback position. However, there are also some intriguing names in the class of 2025 and one of them is the four-star quarterback from Ohio Ryan Montgomery. Montgomery ranks 47th overall in the 2025 class according to the On3.com rankings, and the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Findlay, Ohio will visit Michigan football this spring. Michigan State and some other schools also get visitors, but it’s still a good sign for the Wolverines. Montgomery has visited the Michigan Wolverines a total of six times and this will be number 7. Ohio State has eight visits and is the leader according to the On3.com prediction engine. More Michigan football QB recruiting news However, Ohio State is focused on a Michigan quarterback and that’s five stars Bryce Underwood of Belleville, who is ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2025. Michigan football is also pressing for Underwood. He has offers from just about everyone except according to 247 sports, he will visit Ohio State this spring. It’s to be expected, but the Wolverines really need to pick things up, as it would be brutal to lose another five-star QB from Michigan State. Stone Saunders is another 2025 QB who will be visiting Michigan football this spring through On3. He hails from Pennslyvania and while he is currently unranked, he has an impressive roster and is considered a fast riser in the recruiting process. In terms of the 2024 class, Jady Davis is still the best man there. Michigan football has been reaching out to Michael Van Buren since Kirk Campbell’s loan, but Davis is expected to visit this spring and, if all goes well, a commitment could come pretty soon. If not, the Wolverines will need to expand the QB board, as they can’t be left without a QB at the end of the cycle like they are in 2023.

