Back-to-back: Fargo North-South repeats as girls’ hockey state champions – InForum
MINOT The Fargo North-South Spruins are state champions again.
After claiming its first state title as a co-op in 2022, North-South ran it back this season, beating Fargo Davies 2-0 at Maysa Arena on Saturday to repeat as North Dakota Girls’ Hockey State Champion.
Kate McComb scored the game-winning goal at 12:23 of the second period, and goaltender Savannah Wuitschick blocked it from there, defending 20 Davies shots for her third shutout of the season.
Wuitschick earned tournament MVP honors after the senior allowed just two goals in three games and finished the weekend with a .963 save percentage.
It’s nice when the shutouts come at the right time, Wuitschick said after her chicken egg. It took a lot of work to get here, but I’m glad it came.
The top-seeded Eagles didn’t make the road to victory easy for the second-seeded Spruins. After North South’s Kenleigh Fischer was whistled for a cross-check with 1:22 remaining in the third period, Davies held a 6-to-4 lead with goaltender Noelle Lewis in an attempt for the late equaliser.
The Eagles got a flurry of chances on the power play opportunity, but Wuitschick made a series of great saves to keep them off the scoreboard.
It was pretty crazy out there, Wuitschick said. I couldn’t have done it without my defense, who did great things blocking shots. It was a bit of a shock, but they did a good job.
With just under a minute to play and the Eagles still under pressure, Anna Nelson grabbed the puck and sent it across the ice into Davies’ empty net to make it 2-0 with 52 seconds left to play.
McComb was the unsung hero of the evening, with a shot from the right circle on the power play in the second period that beat Lewis with his glove to give North South the lead with her fifth goal of the season.
Somebody had to do it, and I was just so happy we could get that in the back of the net, McComb said.
The Spruins were lucky to have McComb there to score the goal, as the sophomore had been dealing with skate issues moments before.
I lost an edge on my left skate, McComb said. I tried re-sharpening it in our dressing room, but it didn’t work. So my dad got into the clutch and re-sharpened them for me and I went out and scored. That was pretty cool.
North South head coach Parker Metz described the skate problems as an incredible achievement.
It was incredible, Metz said. (McComb) had skating issues about seven minutes into the second period and I had to yell at the parents for her skates to be sharpened. The rock we had didn’t work and one of the parents came down, grabbed her skates and quickly buzzed them.
She puts on her skates, it’s her first shift, she gets the puck on her forehand, she finally shoots the puck towards the net and it goes into the back of the net. It was an incredible achievement to watch that whole thing play out. I couldn’t be happier for her.
Eagles head coach Josh Issertell said the difference in the game was one shot and a strong goalie in the other fold.
It’s a one-time game, Issertell said. We had our chances and they got one on the third power play goal we allowed all season and that was the difference.
The puck is right there in the crease. A few bounces that Wuitschick made 10-bell saves two or three times and we can’t buy one.
Metz credited his team’s ability to play well for Wuitschick and clog lanes.
They need to understand the situation they’re in, Metz said. This last half of the season we understood how to play a great net presence and they did. We blocked shots, got into lanes, took away passing lanes, jumped on loose pucks. Davies had a really good chance there and Savannah Wuitschick made the save, and it was like, yeah, we deserved that. We go. So that was great.
Final shots were 20-19 in favor of the Eagles. Lewis put aside 18 shots from Spruins in defeat.
The Spruins finished 1-for-3 on the power play while Davies went 0-for-3.
Nelson and Becca Mathison added assists on McComb’s goal in the second period.
Davies finished his with a record of 22-4-0. The Spruins concluded their title run by a score of 20-4-2.
Wuitschick, Fischer and Nelson were named to the All-Tournament team, along with Davies Mathilde Vetter and Taylor Severson and Minots Taylyn Cope. Mandans Ben Hertz was named Coach of the Year.
McComb said it felt great to finish the season on top after several offseason roster changes had people doubting the Spruins.
I think it proves we’re more than just a one player team like everyone said last year, McComb said. I think it shows how much we’ve improved over the last year because we lost (the Shanley co-op) and a few others, so I think it’s really cool that we won this and pulled it off.
FIRST PERIOD: No scoring.
SECOND PERIOD: 1, NS, McComb (Nelson, Mathison), 12:23.
THIRD PERIOD: 2, NS, Nelson (unassisted), 4:08 p.m.
STORAGE: NS, Wuitschick 6-3-1120. FD, Lewis 6-5-718.
THIRD PLACE GAME: Minot 4, Bismarck Legacy 1
FIFTH PLACE GAME: Bismarck Century 3, Grand Forks 1
