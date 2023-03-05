How a persistent cold and cough kick-started a career in table tennis for Portugal’s 44-year-old professional Fu Yu





As a young girl in China, a country that dominates the world of table tennis, Fu Yu never thought about taking up the sport. At the age of 7, talented children are sent to professional academies. However, at seven, Yu had other concerns. Growing up in Hebei province, one of China’s most populous districts, Yu suffered from constant bouts of cough and cold and had to be taken to a specialist doctor for treatment.

A curious episode occurred in the clinic. The doctor wanted her to do an indoor sport that requires a lot of effort. At the clinic, it was decided that Yu would take up table tennis to cure her illness. That was 37 years ago. The 44-year-old, who currently represents Portugal, was the oldest player at the WTT Star Contender held at Dr Shayma Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji. And she doesn’t plan to stop any time soon. She also does not travel on a coach. At 44 years old, she says, she is able to play tournaments without a coach. It can get very expensive to travel anywhere on a bus and now I’ve been playing for so many years I’m used to it, she told The Indian Express. Using a pen grip, the world number 19 says she’s ready to make history every time she steps onto the arena. Fu Yu in action. There’s also something intriguing about the way she behaves during competitions. She hardly reacts to losing or winning a point and rarely reaches for the towel during breaks. Even when she lost her quarterfinal to world No. 31 Cheng I-Ching 3-0 (11-5,11-9,11-6) on Saturday, she showed no emotion, just sat on her empty coach’s bench . . It was a rocky road for her as a professional, she says, but once she started playing the game, she loved it so much she was ready to dedicate her life to it. Not right away anyway. It wasn’t until the age of 12 that she decided she wanted to make it her profession. But 12 is considered late in China and so although she performed well, she knew it was going to be almost impossible to make the Chinese team. She had to look elsewhere. So in 1998, at the age of 19, she left China for Spain. After a short stay there, she was invited to play for a club in Portugal. She loved the land and the facilities there that she never really left. It wasn’t just the facilities, she says. She also found love. More importantly, she says, being a former TT player himself, he was ready to support her in fulfilling her unfinished dream of competing at the highest level. Even after giving birth to a baby girl in 2012, she said the thought of leaving the sport never crossed her mind. In fact, when she got married in 2013 and got her Portuguese citizenship, she tasted almost instant success. She won bronze in singles at the 2013 European Championships. She went on to win four more medals at subsequent European Championships, including two silver and two bronze. While she has done quite well at top tournaments, including the ITTF Grand Finals, her best performance to date was gold in singles at the 2019 European Games in Minsk. So how does she cope with being both a mom and a top-20 player? My mother lives with me in Portugal, so she takes care of my child while I travel for tournaments, she said. She says child, but at the age of 11 her daughter is already a table tennis player in the making. And it was Yu who made sure she was introduced to the sport as early as possible. I don’t know anything except table tennis, so I taught her what I know, says the Federer fan with a smile.

