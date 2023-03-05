Texas Tech coach suspended for ‘racially insensitive’ comment





Texas Tech has suspended male basketball coach Mark Adams for what the school calls an “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment.” According to the school, Adams encouraged a player to be more receptive to coaching and “referred to Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents and slaves serving their masters”. Adams apologized to the team after discovering the player was upset about the use of the bible verse, a source told ESPN. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt was notified of the incident. He issued a written reprimand to Adams, but subsequently made the decision to suspend the coach in order to conduct “a more thorough investigation into Adams’ interactions with his players and staff”. Texas Tech ended its regular season with a home loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Red Raiders’ third consecutive loss. After a 10-2 start to the season, Texas Tech went 5-13 in Big 12 play and is 16-15 overall. The Red Raiders will face West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday. Adams was already under pressure from influential people around the program over Texas Tech’s disappointing season, sources told ESPN. He signed a contract extension last spring that runs through the 2026-27 season and would pay him $15.5 million over five years. If Adams were fired for no reason, he would owe 60% of what is left on his contract: more than $7 million. Adams, 66, graduated from Texas Tech in 1979 and has been a coach with the Red Raiders since 2016, first as an assistant under Chris Beard and as Beard’s replacement for the past two seasons. He also spent two seasons as the program’s director of basketball operations under Tubby Smith from 2013 to 2015. Prior to joining the Texas Tech staff, Adams was a longtime college coach at Texas, dropping out at five schools over 30 years.

