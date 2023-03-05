Sports
Men’s hockey beats Union 6-4 in first round ECAC
Playoff resilience at its best was on display as Princeton regained his composure late on to break a 4-4 deadlock and secure a 6-4 win at Union in the ECAC First Round.
Spencer Kersten scored twice in the space of 2:43 to turn a nervous 4–4 affair into a two-goal victory for the Tigers. Princeton had been under a bit of siege since midway through the second period when the Dutch had scored three straight goals to turn a 4-1 Princeton lead into a 4-4 draw with 11:04 left in the game.
Instead of allowing the Dutch to continue to push the pace, the Tigers tackled each new obstacle, starting with a clutch penalty kill following a self-imposed too many men on ice penalty.
Less than a minute after Princeton killed that minor, Kersten would run down the left wing and shoot a backhander over Connor Murphy’s shoulder and under the crossbar for a 5-4 Princeton lead.
Minutes later, he would reel in a loose puck on a Union wrap and tear down the other wall. With a defender closing in, Kersten used that defender as a small screen to send a snap shot off the post and in for a very important insurance goal to help avenge a two-game sweep at the same rink during the first round of ECAC last year.
With the win, Princeton advances to next weekend’s ECAC Quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Harvard in Cambridge. The best-of-three series featuring the Crimson will take place March 10-12, with game times and ticket information to be released in the coming days.
In addition to Kersten’s two goals, Ian Murphy also had a pair of goals as part of a three-point night. Jack Kronin And Seven Walton had the other Princeton goals. The Tigers had a total of 11 skaters to record at least a point.
Aidan Porter made 31 saves for the win and stopped 11 shots in each of the first and third periods.
The Tigers were forced out early on a penalty Mackenzie Merriman tripping penalty 2:23 into the game. Princeton was up to the task of the early test Aidan Porter make two important saves to hold back the Dutch.
After that kill, the Tigers would find some momentum, eventually scoring twice in 2:21 to take a 2-0 lead.
Ian Murphy had the first goal and completed a sustained cycle of multiple Princeton lines with a deflection of a David Ma offering from the point 9:40 in the game.
minutes later, Joe Berg would force a Union wrap behind the Dutchman’s net and run the puck wide open Jack Kronin for a quick flip top corner and a 2-0 lead.
Union responded late in the period, Josh Nixon making a one-shot drop pass from Caden Villegas with 0:53 left in the opening period.
Princeton scored twice in 0:41 early in the second period to take a 4–1 lead.
Seven Walton finished a 3-on-2 with a fast pulse 5:12 into period one Ian Murphy passage.
Less than a minute later, Murphy struck for his second of the game, firing a shot from deep in the Union zone through Connor Murphy’s pads to give the Tigers a 4–1 lead.
Union answered with a power play goal at 9:28 in the middle period, as Caden Villegas got a shot from the right circle to cut Princeton’s lead to 4–2.
The lead was cut to 4–3 when Union scored a short-handed goal in the second period with 7:32 left. Ville Immonen took advantage of a Princeton turnover, a one-shot pass from Tyler Waltkins.
Nixon would score again for the Dutch, this time a power play goal midway through the third period to tie the game, 4–4. Moments later, a huge shot from Mike KennedyNixon collected a centering and took it back upstream before shoving the puck into the right post as Porter leaned the other way awaiting the intended pass.
