Bane hits first career Homer, Spartans fall to Boise State





TEMPE, Arizona. Michigan State softball was defeated in the final game of the 2023 Sun Devil Classic on Sunday, falling 3-2 to Boise State from Farrington Stadium. Michigan State will go 7-12 overall this season and will try to recover next weekend at the Torero Classic in San Diego. Spartan stats Junior Ashley Miller started and ended the game in the circle for the Spartans with six innings and nine strikeouts. freshman Kayla Bane got on the offense for the Spartans on Sunday, hitting her first career home run in the fifth inning. Six different MSU batters had hits with Bane and senior Kennedy Wylie each accumulated RBIs. Sophomore Macy Lee, junior Alexis Barroso junior Jane wash and freshmen Mandy Sky also recorded hits. Wyllie and Esman each doubled. Scoring summary Both teams had chances in the beginning but couldn’t capitalize on them. The Spartans had runners on second in the third inning with one out in the second, and Boise State loaded the bases with one out in the third before a 3-2-3 double play ended the threat. Boise State broke through in the bottom of the fourth when a two-out double scored a runner from first. Bane tied the game in the fifth with one swing of her bat as the freshman released a ball over the left field fence for her first career hit in her first career start. Wyllie broke the tie in the top of the sixth with a two-out double that brought junior to a plate Military also from third. Militello pinch ran for Wash, who singled and advanced to third on an error. The Broncos scored twice in the sixth inning after an obstruction call on third base extended the inning with runners on second and third base. The ensuing Boise State batter singled to right and scored both baserunners. Next one Michigan State is taking four days off in San Diego before playing the Torero Classic on March 10-11. In San Diego, the Spartans will face San Diego, Yale and West Carolina. Read the full article

