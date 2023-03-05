Men’s hockey falls to Clarkson in ECAC first round game





POTSDAM, NY The Brown Bears fell to the Clarkson Golden Knights in the ECAC First Round to close out the 2022-2023 season Saturday night at Cheel Arena. “Obviously it’s not the end of the year we wanted, but I do think we definitely took a step forward this year,” said the head coach. Brendan Whittet ’94 . “Again, we’re not where we want to be in terms of overall record, but we’ve taken some steps. It was a better team game; we had a little bit more attack. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and injuries to key players including our goalkeeper and it wasn’t easy after that but the positive thing is I think we’ve gotten better and like everything that lose stinks, it absolutely stinks, it’s like a punch through the heart It stinks when you get eliminated, there’s nothing worse. “I’m proud of the seniors, they’ve had a lot of adversity missing a whole year due to the pandemic and it wasn’t easy coming back from that. They left it on the ice, it wasn’t our night and that’s athletics. We’ll learn from it and get better. We’re going to a championship and I hope it’s next year. “We have high expectations for the guys who will come back and they will work, and work, and work. And they will live up to their potential and their expectations.” Clarkson took the lead with 6:51 in the first inning as Noah Beck found the back of the net with assists from Alex Campbell and Jordan Power. Matthew Caron (29 saves) was great from the start and ended the opening period with 14 saves. Anthony Romano doubled Clarkson’s lead 5:31 into the second frame with assists from Anthony Callin and Dustyn McFaul. Brown got his first power play opportunity with 1:54 left in the second, but Clarkson’s defense and goalkeeper Ethan Haider (26 saves) kept the offense at bay. Jordan Tonelli made it a one-goal game just 22 seconds into the third period with assists Gavin Puskar And Ryan Bottrill . Quick movement of the puck from below the goal line carried the puck to Puskar, who found Tonelli on the far post with a pass over the top of the crease. Romano scored his second of the game 4:34 into the third to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead. Brown drew Caron with 3:03 left in search of a pair of goals to force overtime. With 38.6 seconds remaining Brian Richardson found the empty net to make it a 4-1 game. Clarkson added a power play goal at 19:48 of the third to make it 5–1. GAME NOTES Clarkson finished the game with a 34–27 lead in shots on target. Brown finished with 14 blocked shots compared to Clarkson’s 12.

captain Luke Kris did not miss a game in his Brown career, appearing in all 92 games. Krys led the Bears in blocked shots for the second straight season with 73. He made 173 blocked shots over the past two seasons.

Matthew Caron finished his stellar sophomore season with a .921 save percentage and 2.49 goals against average. Caron’s save percentage and goals against rank eighth in program history.

The Bears secured a 3–2 victory over eighth-ranked Providence in November for its first Mayor’s Cup win since 2016.

The Bears finished the season with 65 goals scored, the most since the 2018/19 season.

Brown's 17 power play goals are the most by the team since scoring 20 PPGs in 2017-18. Brown's 18.7% power play percentage is the highest since the end of the 2015–16 season at 20.3% (14-for-69).

