Trio of men’s basketball on Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Award Teams





IRVING, Texas Three University of Texas players earned spots on the 2022-23 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Award teams, the league bureau announced Sunday afternoon. The official All-Big 12 awards are selected by the league’s head coaches, and the coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players. Graduate security guard Marcus Karl claimed All-Big 12 First Team honors, becoming the first UT player to receive First Team All-Big 12 honors since Isaiah Taylor in 2015-16. Graduate security guard Sir’Jabari rice earned the league’s Sixth Man Award, joining Kai Jones (2020-21) as the only Texas players to take the honor. Rice was also named to the All-Big 12 Third Team and the five-man Big 12 All-Newcomer Team. Super senior striker Timmy Allen was selected honorable mention All-Big 12. Carr has played and started all 31 games this season and leads the team in scoring (16.2 ppg), assists (129), steals (51) and minutes (33.2 mpg). He converted 43.7 percent (172-394) from the floor this year, including 36.5 percent (70-192) from three-point range and 78.8 percent (89-113) from the free throw line. A two-time selection as Big 12 Player of the Week this season (December 19 and January 2), Carr has recorded an impressive 2.74 assist-to-turnover ratio (129 assists, 47 turnovers) and has achieved double digits in scoring 27 times . He has reached the 20-point mark six times in Big 12 play (18 games) and eight times this season and has at least 27 points in a game this year. During his last seven games, Carr has posted 34 assists against just five turnovers. Rice, who was named National Sixth Man of the Year by College Hoops Today (Jon Rothstein) earlier on Sunday, has played in all 31 games this season. He is second on the team in scoring (12.6 ppg) and fourth in assists (63) and minutes played (24.2 mpg) and tied for fourth in rebounding (3.5 rpg). He converted 46.9 percent (123-262) from the floor this year, including 38.2 percent (50-131) from the three-point range and 87.0 percent (94-108) from the free throw line. Selected as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice this season (January 16 and February 6), Rice has achieved double-digits 20 times and reached the 20-point mark five times, all in the last 11 games of the regular season. Allen has played and started all 31 games this season. He leads the team in rebounding (5.5 rpg) and ranks second in assists (109), tied for second in steals (28), third in blocks (15) and minutes (28.0 mpg), and tied for third in score (10.5 ppg). Allen has scored 18 times in double digits this year. No. 9/7 Texas (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) is the number 2 seed in the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. The Longhorns open play in a quarterfinal game against either No. 7 seed Oklahoma State or No. 10 seed Oklahoma on Thursday, March 9 at 6:00 PM Central. UT earned its best seed at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship since the Longhorns were No. 2 in the 2011 tournament. The Texas Quarterfinals will be broadcast nationally by ESPN or ESPN2. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma meet in a first round match on Wednesday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m. Central. All Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship games are played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/3/5/mens-basketball-trio-from-mens-basketball-on-phillips-66-all-big-12-award-teams.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos